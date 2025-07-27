Iowa Drops Series Finale in Louisville

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (51-50) dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats (45-57) by an 8-4 score today at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa got on the board in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead as James Triantos scored on a groundout. Louisville scored four in the bottom half of the first and scored two more in the second to make it 6-1, Bats.

Greg Allen cut the lead to 6-2 in the third with a solo home run. But Louisville scored another two runs in the fourth to make it 8-2.

The I-Cubs cut the lead again in the ninth as Moises Ballesteros singled home a run and Christian Franklin doubled another home.

Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m.







