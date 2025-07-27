Rodriguez, De La Cruz Blast RailRiders past Rochester

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hit three home runs to top the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. Jesus Rodriguez homered twice and drove in six, but the RailRiders needed a two-run home run from Bryan De La Cruz to secure the series win.

Rodriguez gave the RailRiders a 3-0 lead in the third with his fourth home run of the year. After Andrew Velazquez and Duke Ellis each singled to start the inning, Rodriguez launched an 0-2 offering from Chase Solesky 403 feet to left for the early advantage.

The Red Wings plated a run against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle in the bottom of the fourth. Nasim Nunez led off the inning with a single and stole second. Nick Schnell's two-out single drove in Nunez to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edge to two.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, Velazquez worked a six-pitch walk and Ellis singled on the first pitch he saw. Rodriguez lined his second three-run homer of the day to the seats in left for a 6-1 RailRiders lead.

Rochester tallied four against Leonardo Pestana in the bottom of the fifth. Nunez walked and scored on a single from Yohandy Morales. After Schnell walked, Andres Chapparo hit a 469-foot home run to center to draw the Wings within one at 6-5.

The Red Wings took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Nick Schnell.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the top of the seventh. With one on and one away, De La Cruz's 10th home run of the year gave the RailRiders an 8-7 edge.

Joel Kuhnel worked a scoreless seventh and Harrison Cohen pitched 1.1 innings of shutout relief through the eighth and into the ninth. Baron Stuart recorded the final two outs for his first professional save.

Sandridge notched the win (2-0) while Mason Thompson (0-1) surrendered the home run to De La Cruz and took the loss.

The victory put the RailRiders at a season-best 20 games over .500 for the first time this year, capping a nine-game road trip with a seventh victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is off on Monday and begins a series against the Nashville Sounds at PNC Field on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 6:35 P.M. Purchase tickets at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

21-5, 59-39







International League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.