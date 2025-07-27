July 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

IOWA CUBS (51-49, 12-14) at LOUISVILLE BATS (44-57, 12-14)

Sunday, July 27 - 12:05 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 9.95) vs. RHP Jose Franco (2-1, 4.97)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series at the Louisville Bats today...right-hander Spencer Turnbull is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Jose Franco will start for Louisville.

GETTIN' HOT: The I-Cubs scored 11 runs on 16 hits last night to give them a 11-9 win over Louisville... Christian Franklin led the offense as he went 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, a home run and three RBI... Carlos Pérez also tallied three hits and James Triantos hit his third home run of the season... Will Sanders worked 5.0 innings and allowed six runs but earned his sixth win of the season... Nate Pearson picked up his second save after a scoreless ninth inning.

HIT PARADE: Iowa's 16 hits were the third-most the club has had all season, trailing a 24 hit game on April 16 vs. St. Paul and a 18 hit effort on May 16 vs. St. Paul...last season, the I-Cubs only reached 16 hits on two occasions with the season high being 18 on Sept. 15 vs. Louisville...last night marked the 13th time this season Iowa has reached the 10 run mark and first since July 3 vs. Omaha.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

DO NOT PASS: Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 9-0 win over Louisville...marked their first shutout since a 3-0 win on June 15 also vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs recorded six shutouts all of last season.

FREE PASS: Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their second-most walks of the season with 11, trailing the team's season high of 12 set on May 17...the I-Cubs are one of three teams in the International League this season with at least two games of at least 11 free passes.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder Christian Franklin went 3-for-4 with three RBI and hit his eighth home run of the season last night...in seven games since the break, Franklin is batting .375 (9-for-24) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and eight walks...Christian ranks among International League leaders in walks (2nd, 61) and runs scored (5th, 61).

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday night...Bally has reached base in 22 straight games dating back to June 24 in which he is batting .330 (29-for-88)...it marks the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing himself in which he had a 23 game streak from April 11-May 8...Bally leads the IL with 110 hits.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long tallied two walks last night and has now walked in eight straight games...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

NASTY NOLAND: Last Sunday's starter Connor Noland earned his ninth win and tossed a career-high-tying 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts...Noland is the first I-Cub to have at least nine wins in a season since Matt Swarmer had 10 and Colin Rea had 14 in 2019...he is the second Iowa Cub to toss at least 7.0 scoreless innings, following Kenta Maeda on June 22 at Nashville.

PROSPECTING: Thursday, MLB.com updated their Top 30 prospects in the Cubs' organization and it features 10 players on the I-Cubs, including No. 1 Owen Caissie, No. 2 Moises Ballesteros, No. 4 Kevin Alcántara, No. 6 Jonathon Long, No. 9 Brandon Birdsell, No. 10 James Triantos, No. 14 Christian Franklin, No. 16 Jack Neely, No. 21 Will Sanders and No. 23 Ben Cowles.

ALL I DO IS WIN: Will Sanders earned his sixth win last night and has started his I-Cubs career 6-0...he is one of four pitchers in the IL to have at least six wins and zero losses.







