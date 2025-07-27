Red Wings Drop Sunday Afternoon Slugfest to RailRiders

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/WB RailRiders clashed for the last game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. Scranton/WB came out on top in a back-and-forth contest by a score of 8-7, clinching the six-game series. RF Nick Schnell and 1B Andrés Chapparo each launched a homer and collected three RBIs apiece. LF Darren Baker put together a three-hit performance and swiped his 20th bag of the season.

After two scoreless frames, Scranton/WB got things going in the top of the third. 2B Andrew Velazquez led off the inning by lacing a single into right field, followed by another single from CF Duke Ellis to put two runners on with no one out. The next batter, DH Jesús Rodríguez, crushed a 0-2 slider 403 feet over the left field wall for a three-run blast, giving the RailRiders an early 3-0 lead.

The Red Wings had a quick answer in the bottom half of the frame. SS Nasim Nuñez led off the inning with a single into right field and proceeded to swipe his 18th bag of the season one batter later. Nick Schnell then collected the RBI after driving home Nuñez on a single into right field, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Scranton/WB added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. The two-out rally started with a walk from Andrew Velasquez, and then Duke Ellis hit a single into left field, placing runners on first and second. Jesús Rodríguez then laced another three-run homer over the left field wall, this ball leaving the bat at 96.1 mph and giving Scranton/WB the 6-1 advantage.

The Wings got some runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Nasim Nuñez drew a lead-off walk and proceeded to steal second, then advanced to third on a groundout. He came home to score on an infield single from 3B Yohandy Morales to make the score 6-2. The rally continued after Nick Schnell walked to put two runners on, and 1B Andrés Chapparo proceeded to crush a mammoth three-run home run over the batter's eye in center field. The ball left his bat at 108.5 mph and travelled 469 feet for the second-longest home run in the International League this season and the longest by a Red Wing since the beginning of 2023.

Rochester claimed their first lead of the afternoon in the bottom of the sixth inning. DH Robert Hassell III worked a one-out walk and was replaced on the basepaths on a fielder's choice by Yohandy Morales. One batter later, Nick Schnell launched a two-run homer over the right-center field wall for his team-leading 14th blast of the season. The ball left his bat at 104 mph and travelled 420 feet, giving Rochester the 7-6 lead.

The RailRiders quickly regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning thanks to their third homer of the afternoon. 3B Jeimer Candelario worked a six-pitch walk, followed by RF Bryan De La Cruz lining a two-run homer into the opposing bullpen in left field, giving Scranton/WB the lead back, 8-7.

The Red Wings looked to muster up a ninth-inning rally but only worked a walk in the bottom of the ninth, falling to Scranton/WB Railriders, 8-7.

RHP Chase Solesky took the bump on Sunday afternoon. The Florida native tossed 4.0 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four RailRiders. RHP Seth Shuman took over to begin the 5th inning, tossing a scoreless inning with one hit, one hit batter, and two strikeouts in the frame. Newly acquired RHP Clayton Beeter came on for the 6th inning. The Texas Tech product tossed an inning of scoreless ball, allowing one walk and striking out his first batter as a Red Wing. RHP Mason Thompson delivered 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk, striking out one. RHP Eduardo Salazar entered the game to secure the final out of the sixth inning by getting the nine-hole hitter to fly out. RHP Ryan Loutos took the mound for the eighth inning, recording the first 1-2-3 inning by a Red Wing reliever in the game. The Illinois native tossed 2.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out two across the frames.

RF Nick Schnell is Sunday afternoon's Player of the Game. The Indiana native went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, one single, three RBI, one walk, and two runs scored in the contest. The former first-round pick from the Tampa Bay Rays hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, marking his 14th long ball and leading all Red Wings this season.

The Red Wings will travel to Charlotte to battle against the Knights in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez is slated to take the mound for the Red Wings. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m.







