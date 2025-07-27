Syracuse Sweeps Omaha on Luis De Los Santos Walk-Off Home Run on Sunday Afternoon

Luis De Los Santos of the Syracuse Mets greeted by his teammates

Syracuse, NY - On the verge of being shut out by the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Syracuse Mets battled back with a walk-off, two-run home run by Luis De Los Santos to win, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game sweep is the first in Mets' franchise history, and their seven-game winning streak is the team's longest since 2021.

Down, 1-0, going to the bottom of the ninth inning, Syracuse (52-50, 21-6) rallied. With one out, David Villar singled. That set the table for Luis De Los Santos, who worked a full count and clobbered the sixth pitch of the at-bat, unleashing a 416-foot blast over the wall in right-center field to deliver the Mets a 2-1 win.

Omaha (38-63, 7-20) starter Chandler Champlain and Syracuse starter Paul Blackburn pitched a pair of gems. Champlain pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five batters. For Blackburn, he continued a stretch of stellar rehab starts. The right-hander pitched six and one-third innings, gave up one run, and fanned five hitters.

The only run scored off of Blackburn came in the top of the fourth inning. Michael Massey and Carter Jensen both singled. Then, Luca Tresh hit an RBI double to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.

The rest of Syracuse's pitchers were stellar as Alex Carrillo got the final two outs of the seventh inning, and Justin Hagenman retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to set up Syracuse's walk-off win.

This was the Mets' third walk-off win of the season and the first walk-off home run.

Syracuse starts a six-game series in Buffalo on Tuesday night with game one. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

