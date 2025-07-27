Bisons and Clippers Doubleheader Canceled Sunday

COLUMBUS, O.H. -The Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers were rained out on Sunday afternoon due to intermittent thunder showers that passed through Huntington Park and rendered the field unplayable.

The games will not be made up, and as a result the season series between the Bisons and Columbus concludes after 10 total games. Each team finished the season series with five wins.

Buffalo returns home on Tuesday night to welcome the Syracuse Mets for the first six-game series at Sahlen Field this season. The opening game of the series begins at 6:35 p.m. along the Bisons Baseball Network. Pregame coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







