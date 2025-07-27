Jacksonville Pummels Durham, Blast Seven Home Runs in 12-6 Win

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Seven home runs, including back-to-back-to-back home runs in the ninth, propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 12-6 victory against the Durham Bulls, Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Trailing 5-4 in the third, Troy Johnston worked a leadoff walk for Jacksonville (60-41, 13-13). Two batters later, Matt Mervis smoked an RBI triple, tying the game at five. Maximo Acosta walked and stole second. With runners at second and third, Jacob Berry cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 6-5. With Acosta at third, Rob Brantly (1) smashed a two-run home run, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead against Durham (61-39, 16-9), 8-5.

Leading by three in the sixth inning, Johnston (12) joined the home run party with a two-out solo blast, extending Jacksonville's lead to four.

The Bulls answered in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Andrew Stevenson (5) clobbered a solo home run, cutting Durham's deficit to three.

In the ninth, Jacksonville's bats pummeled the Bulls' pitching even more. Mervis (11) greeted Durham's new pitcher with a solo blast. Acosta (8) followed with home run of his own, going back-to-back. The Jumbo Shrimp then went back-to-back-to-back when Berry (8) smashed a solo home run, making it 12-6. The seven home runs hit by Jacksonville were the most in a game since June 4, 2010.

The Shrimp wasted no time in the series finale. Jakob Marsee (14) demolished a leadoff home run in the first, making it 1-0.

Durham responded in the bottom of the first. With one out, Curtis Mead singled. With a runner at first, Bob Seymour (26) mashed a two-run blast, giving the Bulls a 2-1 lead.

Trailing by a run in the second, Berry and Brantly laced back-to-back one-out singles. With runners at first and second, Brian Navarreto (4) walloped a three-run home run, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 4-2.

The Bulls battled back in the second. Stevenson singled and two batters later, Ben Rortvedt walked. Following the walk, Tristan Peters (11) launched a three-run jack, giving Durham a one-run lead, 5-4.

Following a day off, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark for a series with the Columbus Clippers. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







