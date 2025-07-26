Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss
July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - A career-night for Robby Snelling was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who were shut out by the Durham Bulls 3-0 on Saturday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham (61-38, 16-8) struck first. With two outs in the first, Bob Seymour (25) crushed a solo home run, making it 1-0 against Jacksonville (59-41, 12-13).
Leading by a run, Curtis Mead (3) smashed a solo blast in the fourth, extending Durham's lead, 2-0.
Durham's bats stayed hot in the seventh. With two outs, Tanner Murray (12) walloped a solo home run, making it 3-0.
Snelling was dominant in his outing. Despite the loss, the lefty struck out a career-high 11 batters over 6.2 innings of work. He did not walk a batter and ceded just two runs on four hits. The 11 strikeouts were the most by a Jacksonville pitcher since Trevor Rogers recorded 12 on August 25, 2022 against Norfolk.
Forrest Whitley (1-0) earned the win for Durham with 5.0 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.
Jacksonville and Durham wrap up the series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Michael Petersen (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and Connor Seabold (3-4, 6.00 ERA) will start for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from July 26, 2025
- Flurry of Fourth-Frame Runs Clinches Indians' Series Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Lee, Carpenter Homer in Saturday Night Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Score Seven Runs Late to Come from Behind and Win, 9-5, Over WooSox - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Drop Close Contest to Sounds, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Drop Second-Straight against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie's Impressive Road Debut Spoiled as Stripers Walked off 4-3 in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds End Scoreless Streak in Nail-Biting Win over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Unable to Outslug I-Cubs, Fall 11-9 - Louisville Bats
- Carrasco's Strong Start, Late Runs Buoy RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Wins Sixth Straight Game with 6-3 Victory over Omaha on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Takes Back and Forth Game in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- High Five: 'Pigs Plate Six in Eighth for Fifth Straight Win over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Blank Jumbo Shrimp 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late IronPig Surge Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons and Columbus Suspended in Third Inning - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- July 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Fall to Mud Hens Late, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss
- Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss
- Berry's Clutch Home Run Secures Thursday Win for Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Jumbo Shrimp in 3-2 Loss