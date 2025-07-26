Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - A career-night for Robby Snelling was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who were shut out by the Durham Bulls 3-0 on Saturday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Durham (61-38, 16-8) struck first. With two outs in the first, Bob Seymour (25) crushed a solo home run, making it 1-0 against Jacksonville (59-41, 12-13).

Leading by a run, Curtis Mead (3) smashed a solo blast in the fourth, extending Durham's lead, 2-0.

Durham's bats stayed hot in the seventh. With two outs, Tanner Murray (12) walloped a solo home run, making it 3-0.

Snelling was dominant in his outing. Despite the loss, the lefty struck out a career-high 11 batters over 6.2 innings of work. He did not walk a batter and ceded just two runs on four hits. The 11 strikeouts were the most by a Jacksonville pitcher since Trevor Rogers recorded 12 on August 25, 2022 against Norfolk.

Forrest Whitley (1-0) earned the win for Durham with 5.0 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.

Jacksonville and Durham wrap up the series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Michael Petersen (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and Connor Seabold (3-4, 6.00 ERA) will start for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.