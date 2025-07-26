Wings Drop Second-Straight against RailRiders

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings welcomed in the RailRiders for game five of the six-game set on Saturday night at Innovative Field, and came up short by a score of 6-2. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara went 5.0-plus innings of two-run ball, while a committee of four other Red Wing pitchers combined to cover the remaining four frames. DH Andrés Chaparro connected on a big-time blast to left center, while C Francisco Meíja supplied the other RBI for Rochester offensively.

The Red Wings got things started in the bottom of the second inning, when Andrés Chaparro launched a solo shot that traveled 455 feet, the fifth-longest big fly by a Red Wing this season and the longest by Chaparro since he hit a 483-foot shot July 11, 2024, with Triple-A Reno (ARI).

The RailRiders answered right back in the ensuing frame with a leadoff walk drawn by CF Everson Periera. 1B T.J. Rumfield smoked a double into the left center gap to score Pereira, and a few batters later, RF Bryan De La Cruz lined one to center for a base hit and Rumfield crossed the plate to give Scranton/WB a 2-1 lead.

Rochester tied things up in the bottom of the fifth, as SS Jackson Cluff laced a double down the right field line, before Francisco Meíja poked an RBI single into left that brought Cluff around to score, tying the game back up at two apiece.

The scoring picked up again in the eighth, started off by a one-out walk from 3B Jeimer Candelario. LF Jose Rojas barely kept one fair down the right field line for a two-out double, scoring Candelario for the RailRiders' third run. A base knock by 2B Nicky Lopez added another run onto the Scranton/WB lead, before SS Andrew Velazquez blooped in a double to left center to tack on another one as Lopez scored on the play. DH Jesus Rodriguez landed an infield single in the next at-bat, and some savvy base-running from Velazquez allowed Scranton/WB to up the lead to 6-2.

Despite an eighth inning double from 2B Darren Baker and LF Andrew Pinckney reaching second in the ninth, Rochester failed to mount any comeback and fell by a score of 6-2.

DH Andrés Chaparro is your Player of the Game on Saturday night, ending the contest 1-for-2 with a couple walks and a moonshot blast into the Rochester sky while adding a pair of walks. The Venezuelan sent it 455 feet into left center, the fifth-farthest homer by a Red Wing this season, and Chaparro's eighth of 2025 with Rochester. He now has 28 RBI and is slugging .500 with a .861 OPS through 30 games with the Red Wings.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara took the ball first for the Red Wings and went 5.1 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, while walking a pair and striking out five batters in his fifth start as a Red Wing. RHP Orlando Ribalta came in during the sixth inning and retired three straight batters in order, including a strikeout. RHP Zach Brzykcy threw 1.0 inning in relief, walking a batter without allowing any damage. RHP Eduardo Salazar pitched the eighth inning, giving up four hits and four runs, walking and striking out a batter. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. came on to pitch the ninth, surrendering a hit and a walk, but escaped the jam with a strikeout.

The Wings will host the RailRiders for the final game of the six-game set tomorrow afternoon. For the second time in the series, Rochester will send out RHP Chase Solesky against Scranton/WB RHP Sean Boyle. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM at Innovative Field.







International League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.