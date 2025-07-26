Bisons and Columbus Suspended in Third Inning
July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
COLUMBUS, O.H. - The Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers were suspended with two out in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday night due to torrential rain that swept through the Downtown Columbus area and rendered the field unplayable after an hour delay.
The two teams will complete all nine innings in game one. It will resume at 12:05 p.m. at Huntington Park in Columbus. That will be followed by a brief intermission and then game two will be played to seven innings.
The game will resume with Petey Halpin batting with a no ball, two strike count in a scoreless game. Adam Kloffenstein started for Buffalo and worked two and two-third innings before the tarp was placed on the field due to the heavy thunderstorms.
The season series for Buffalo and the Clippers will conclude on Sunday following the doubleheader. The Bisons have won three of the first four games of the set. You can listen to all of the action along the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starts broadcast coverage at 12:00 p.m. from Columbus.
International League Stories from July 26, 2025
- Flurry of Fourth-Frame Runs Clinches Indians' Series Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Lee, Carpenter Homer in Saturday Night Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Score Seven Runs Late to Come from Behind and Win, 9-5, Over WooSox - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Drop Close Contest to Sounds, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Drop Second-Straight against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie's Impressive Road Debut Spoiled as Stripers Walked off 4-3 in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds End Scoreless Streak in Nail-Biting Win over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Unable to Outslug I-Cubs, Fall 11-9 - Louisville Bats
- Carrasco's Strong Start, Late Runs Buoy RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Wins Sixth Straight Game with 6-3 Victory over Omaha on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Takes Back and Forth Game in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- High Five: 'Pigs Plate Six in Eighth for Fifth Straight Win over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Blank Jumbo Shrimp 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late IronPig Surge Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons and Columbus Suspended in Third Inning - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- July 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Fall to Mud Hens Late, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.