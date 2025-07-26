Bisons and Columbus Suspended in Third Inning

COLUMBUS, O.H. - The Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers were suspended with two out in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday night due to torrential rain that swept through the Downtown Columbus area and rendered the field unplayable after an hour delay.

The two teams will complete all nine innings in game one. It will resume at 12:05 p.m. at Huntington Park in Columbus. That will be followed by a brief intermission and then game two will be played to seven innings.

The game will resume with Petey Halpin batting with a no ball, two strike count in a scoreless game. Adam Kloffenstein started for Buffalo and worked two and two-third innings before the tarp was placed on the field due to the heavy thunderstorms.

The season series for Buffalo and the Clippers will conclude on Sunday following the doubleheader. The Bisons have won three of the first four games of the set. You can listen to all of the action along the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starts broadcast coverage at 12:00 p.m. from Columbus.







