Saints Score Seven Runs Late to Come from Behind and Win, 9-5, Over WooSox

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - For the better part of the month of July, the St. Paul Saints have been looking for an offensive spark. It finally happened on Saturday night at CHS Field as they scored seven runs over their final two innings to come from behind and win 9-5 over the Worcester Red Sox in front of 7,356. The win snapped a four-game overall losing streak and a franchise high five-game home losing streak.

Four singles in the second put the Saints on the board. Payton Eeles led off with a single to left. With one out Eeles took off and Jonah Bride hit a pop up on the right side of the infield. Second baseman Vaughn Grissom went to cover second and by the time he realized where the ball was, he couldn't get over to catch it and it fell for an infield single putting runners at first and second. Will Holland followed with a single through the left side loading the bases. With two outs Austin Martin dropped a two-run single into left giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The WooSox got a run back in the fifth when Corey Rosier led off with a walk and scored on a one out double to right-center by Nate Eaton cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

A pair of walks proved costly for the Saints in the sixth. Tyler McDonough led off the inning with a free pass. With one out Trayce Thompson walked. With two outs Corey Rosier lined an RBI single into right tying the game at two.

For the third consecutive inning the WooSox grabbed a run and took the lead. With one out Kristian Campbell doubled and with two outs McDonough knocked him in with a single to right giving the WooSox a 3-2 lead.

Edouard Julien, perhaps the hottest hitter for the Saints of late, gave them the lead in the seventh. With one out Noah Cardenas was hit by a pitch and then Martin singled him to second. After a fielder's choice by Luke Keaschall put runners at the corners, Julien smoked an opposite field three-run homer to left, his second in as many games, and 11 th of the season putting the Saints up 5-3. Julien went 2-4 with a double, homer, three RBI, and a run scored.

Two actual home runs and one Little League home run put the game away for the Saints in the eighth. Eeles led off the inning with a solo homer to right-center, his second of the season, making it 6-3. Eeles finished the night 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored. With Bride at first and one out Will Holland hit a grounder to third. Nate Eaton threw the ball away at first and Bride scampered all the way around the score. With Holland digging for third the right fielder McDonough threw across the diamond and his throw got away allowing Holland to score giving the Saints an 8-3 lead. The next hitter, Noah Cardenas, blasted a solo homer to left, his sixth of the season, increasing the lead to 9-3.

The WooSox tacked on two in the ninth on a two-run homer by Grissom, his 11 th of the season, making it 9-5.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Connor Gillispie (4-1, 6.35) to the mound against WooSox LHP Kyle Harrison (3-2, 4.07). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

WOR @ STP | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

St. Paul Saints (45-54) 9, Worcester Red Sox (51-49) 5 Jul 26th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Worcester 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 2 5 9 2 St. Paul 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 4 x 9 10 0 Worcester AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Sogard, SS .228 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 2 Eaton, CF-3B .281 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 Campbell, K, 1B .240 5 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 Grissom, 2B .279 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 6 1 Jordan, 3B .285 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 a-McDonough, PH-RF .255 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Hickey, DH .242 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Thompson, T, RF-CF .248 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Hernández, R, C .196 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 1 Rosier, LF .261 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 Stock, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 De León, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olds, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .254 34 5 9 2 0 1 5 5 8 24 8 a-Walked for Jordan in the 6th.

BATTING 2B: Eaton (22, Lewis, C); Campbell, K (4, Lewis, C).

HR: Grissom (11, 9th inning off Tonkin, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Campbell, K 4; Eaton 2; Grissom 4; Jordan; McDonough; Rosier; Thompson, T.

RBI: Eaton (40); Grissom 2 (44); McDonough (16); Rosier (25).

2-out RBI: Rosier; McDonough; Grissom 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Sogard; Grissom.

GIDP: Grissom; Hickey.

Team RISP: 4-for-9.

Team LOB: 9.

FIELDING E: Eaton (8, throw); McDonough (9, throw).

DP: (Jordan-Grissom-Campbell, K).

St. Paul AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Martin, CF .337 5 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 Keaschall, 2B .250 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 4 Julien, DH .269 4 1 2 1 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 McCusker, RF .253 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Eeles, LF .280 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 Sabato, 1B .271 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 0 Bride, 3B .250 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 Holland, SS .205 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 4 Cardenas, C .218 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 8 0 Ureña, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baker, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tonkin, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .246 33 9 10 1 0 3 7 3 11 27 10 BATTING 2B: Julien (7, De León, J).

HR: Julien (11, 7th inning off Olds, 2 on, 2 out); Eeles (2, 8th inning off Olds, 0 on, 0 out); Cardenas (6, 8th inning off Olds, 0 on, 1 out).

TB: Bride; Cardenas 4; Eeles 5; Holland; Julien 6; Keaschall; Martin 2.

RBI: Cardenas (10); Eeles (9); Julien 3 (33); Martin 2 (10).

2-out RBI: Julien 3; Martin 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bride; McCusker.

GIDP: McCusker.

Team RISP: 3-for-11.

Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING SB: Keaschall 2 (8, 2nd base off Stock/Hernández, R, 2nd base off Stock/Hernández, R).

CS: Martin (2, 2nd base by Stock/Hernández, R).

FIELDING DP: 2 (Keaschall-Holland-Sabato; Bride-Keaschall-Sabato).

Worcester ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Stock 3.92 5.0 5 2 2 2 7 0 20 De León, J 7.41 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 Olds (L, 2-2)(BS, 1) 6.55 2.0 4 7 6 1 3 3 13 Totals 4.82 8.0 10 9 8 3 11 3 38 St. Paul ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Ureña 3.57 4.0 3 0 0 2 4 0 17 Lewis, C (W, 3-4) 6.79 3.0 5 3 3 3 3 0 16 Baker (H, 1) 7.52 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Tonkin 4.82 1.0 1 2 2 0 1 1 5 Totals 5.38 9.0 9 5 5 5 8 1 41 HBP: Rosier (by Ureña); Eaton (by Tonkin); McCusker (by De León, J); Cardenas (by Olds).

Pitch timer violations: Ureña (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Stock 82-53; De León, J 17-9; Olds 50-32; Ureña 59-37; Lewis, C 75-44; Baker 12-9; Tonkin 19-10.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts: Stock 3-0; De León, J 0-0; Olds 4-0; Ureña 5-1; Lewis, C 1-1; Baker 2-1; Tonkin 0-1.

Batters faced: Stock 20; De León, J 5; Olds 13; Ureña 17; Lewis, C 16; Baker 3; Tonkin 5.

Ejections: Red Sox third baseman Blaze Jordan ejected by 1B umpire Kaleb Martin (6th).

Umpires: HP: Evin Johnson. 1B: Kaleb Martin. 3B: Casey James.

Official Scorer: Josh Deer.

Weather: 88 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 9 mph, R To L.

First pitch: 6:41 PM.

T: 2:41.

Att: 7,356.

Venue: CHS Field.







International League Stories from July 26, 2025

