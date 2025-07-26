High Five: 'Pigs Plate Six in Eighth for Fifth Straight Win over Tides

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-39, 14-11) won not only their fifth straight game, but their fifth straight come-from behind victory over the Norfolk Tides (38-59, 8-16) with a 7-1 win on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs trailed only briefly in the game as the Tides opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the top of the second with the before Gabriel Rincones Jr. rocketed a solo homer to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, his 11th of the season.

The game stayed deadlocked at 1-1 all the way until the eighth. Despite the Tides banging out 13 hits, the 'Pigs rolled three double plays and threw out two runners at the plate to maintain the tie.

In the eighth, Óscar Mercado broke the stalemate with an RBI single. Bases loaded walks for Rafael Lantigua and Rodolfo Castro tacked on two more before Payton Henry opened things up with a two-run single. Cal Stevenson capped the inning by legging out an infield single to drive in another run, making it 7-1.

Josh Walker (2-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs, firing a scoreless eighth, working around a hit and walk, striking out one. The 'Pigs bullpen (Michael Mercado, David Robertson, Brett de Geus, Phil Bickford, Walker) combined for five scoreless, following Adonis Medina who allowed just one run in four innings to start.

Chayce McDermott (1-7) took the loss for the Tides, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks, striking out one in 1.1 innings.

The 'Pigs and Tides wrap up their series on Sunday, July 27th with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. and Nabil Crismatt (5-5, 3.74) on the mound for the 'Pigs against Thaddeus Ward (6-6, 6.24) for the Tides.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.