Buffalo at Columbus Suspended

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's contest between the Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers has been suspended due to rain. The game will pick up in the 3rd inning tomorrow, Sunday, July 27th at 12:05pm and be played to its 9-inning completion. Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be a 7-inning game, starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.







