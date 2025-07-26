Knights Drop Close Contest to Sounds, 5-4

NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights nearly clawed their way back from an early deficit on Saturday night, but the Nashville Sounds held on late and handed the Knights a 5-4 loss.

Charlotte trailed 4-0 early in the game when Nashville scored four of their five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Charlotte responded with two runs in the top of the fourth on an Andre Lipcius RBI groundout and a Bryan Ramos run-scoring single. The Sounds pushed one more across in the bottom half in what turned out to be the game-winner.

Trailing 5-2, the visitors mounted another strong inning in the top of the sixth. Once again it was Lipcius and Ramos who did the damage. Lipcius ripped an RBI single left field and Ramos netted a sacrifice fly.

Jairo Iriarte and Peyton Pallette kept the Sounds scoreless over the final three innings. Charlotte then put the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings but were unable knot the ballgame up.

Will Robertson continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 performance. Corey Julks, Dominic Fletcher, and Dru Baker also collected a hit on the night. Charlotte and Nashville wrap up the series on Sunday evening with Game Six set for 7:05pm ET.







