Pitching Leads Knights to Another Win

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - On Friday night the Charlotte Knights pitched their second consecutive shutout victory over the Nashville Sounds. Yoendrys Gomez led the way with five scoreless innings in what was another fantastic start by the Knights right-hander. The offense did enough and the team came away with a 3-0 victory.

Charlotte scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning and did so without a hit. The Knights loaded the bases on three consecutive walks then pushed the first run across on a wild pitch. Dominic Fletcher and Jacob Amaya drove in the next two runs, both on sacrifice flies.

Tristan Gray and Amaya had the only two Knights hits in the contest; however, the pitching made sure Charlotte's three-run first inning held up. Kyle Tyler fired two scoreless innings in his Knights debut; Penn Murfee worked a shutdown eighth inning; and Cam Booser struck out a pair for his first save of the season.

The back-to-back shutouts have come off the heels of a five-game skid and seem to have turned the momentum back in Charlotte's favor. The Knights jumped in front of the Sounds in the second half standings having improved their record to 13-11.

Charlotte has played 18 of their 24 games in the back half of the campaign away from home and have two more contests scheduled in Nashville this weekend. Saturday's matchup is set for 7:35pm ET.







