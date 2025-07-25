Pitching Leads Knights to Another Win
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - On Friday night the Charlotte Knights pitched their second consecutive shutout victory over the Nashville Sounds. Yoendrys Gomez led the way with five scoreless innings in what was another fantastic start by the Knights right-hander. The offense did enough and the team came away with a 3-0 victory.
Charlotte scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning and did so without a hit. The Knights loaded the bases on three consecutive walks then pushed the first run across on a wild pitch. Dominic Fletcher and Jacob Amaya drove in the next two runs, both on sacrifice flies.
Tristan Gray and Amaya had the only two Knights hits in the contest; however, the pitching made sure Charlotte's three-run first inning held up. Kyle Tyler fired two scoreless innings in his Knights debut; Penn Murfee worked a shutdown eighth inning; and Cam Booser struck out a pair for his first save of the season.
The back-to-back shutouts have come off the heels of a five-game skid and seem to have turned the momentum back in Charlotte's favor. The Knights jumped in front of the Sounds in the second half standings having improved their record to 13-11.
Charlotte has played 18 of their 24 games in the back half of the campaign away from home and have two more contests scheduled in Nashville this weekend. Saturday's matchup is set for 7:35pm ET.
International League Stories from July 25, 2025
- RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pitching Leads Knights to Another Win - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Slug Way to 10-3 Victory Over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Homers from Thompson and Grissom Lead WooSox to 4th Straight Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Fall on Christmas in July Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Basallo Dominates, Hits 20th Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Pitching Continues Dominance for Third Straight Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Ober Magnificent Again, Julien Triple Shy of Cycle, But Saints Fall, 5-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Walked-off in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Blanked for Second Straight Game by Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Keaton Anthony Plays Hero with Go Ahead Two-Run Single as 'Pigs Win Fourth Straight Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Drops Fourth Straight to Syracuse - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp, 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Hens Rally to Defeat Indians, 4-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Drew Gilbert Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Omaha, 8-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Offense Remains Dormant in 3-1 Loss to Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- FestiBull of Lights Coming to Durham Bulls Athletic Park this Holiday Season - Durham Bulls
- RiverBats Night, Bluey Night Highlight Bats Weekend Homestand - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.