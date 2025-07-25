Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair

The Red Wings hosted the Scranton/WB RailRiders for game four of their series on Friday night, but fell to the New York Yankees top affiliate by a score of 7-5. CF Andrew Pinckney provided an offensive spark in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run home run, while DH Nick Schnell and 1B Yohandy Morales both extended their on-base streak to 18 games.

Scranton/WB wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first. DH Jesus Rodriguez led off with a slow chopper to third for an infield single, and LF Everson Pereira followed by ripping a line drive single to right. 1B T.J. Rumfield flew out to deep center, allowing Rodriguez to tag up and move to third. Moments later, Pereira stole second, drawing a throw while Rodriguez raced home. C Rafael Flores then laced a single to left-center, driving in Pereira and giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead going into the bottom half of the frame.

In the top of the fifth, CF Duke Ellis roped a two-out double down the left field line. He then stole third and came around to score when the ball skipped to the backstop for a wild pitch, extending the RailRiders lead to 3-0.

Scranton/WB kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth. T.J. Rumfield laced a double to right, and one batter later, 3B Jeimer Candelario singled to right to cash in the fourth run of the ballgame. The RailRiders stretched their lead to 4-0 over the Red Wings going into the bottom half of the inning.

Rochester was finally able to spark the offense in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Yohandy Morales lined a single to left, and 3B José Tena followed with a single up the middle. With two on and two out, Andrew Pinckney crushed a ball 403 feet to right-center for a three-run home run, putting the Wings on the board, 4-3.

The top of the seventh opened with Duke Ellis ripping his second double of the night down the right field line. Jesus Rodriguez then blooped a single to shallow left, bringing Ellis home and advancing to second on the throw. Everson Pereira flew out to right, while Rodriguez tagged up and went to third. T.J. Rumfield lifted a ball to left field, plating Rodriguez and extending the RailRiders lead to 6-3.

Scranton/WB kept pouring on the runs in the top of the eighth when Jeimier Candelario launched a homer over the right field wall, pushing the RailRiders lead to 7-3.

The bottom of the ninth began with a LF Trey Lipscomb infield single on a ground ball to short. With one out, 2B J.T Arruda lined a single to center and SS Nasim Nuñez grounded out to first, moving both runners into scoring position. RF Robert Hassell III singled sharply to right field, scoring both Lipscomb and Arruda. RailRiders pitching was able to escape the rest of the inning, and the RailRiders defeated the Red Wings, 7-5.

RHP Cade Cavalli took the mound for the Wings, and turned in 6.0 innings while allowing four earned runs on ten hits while recording seven strikeouts without issuing a walk. RHP Mason Thompson was the first arm out of the bullpen in the seventh, and tossed 1.0 inning while giving up two earned runs on two hits and striking out one. RHP Joan Adon came on in the eighth and allowed one earned run on two hits and issued a walk. RHP Parker Dunshee closed out the ninth, and walked three batters through a scoreless frame.

CF Andrew Pinckney earned tonight's Player of the Game with a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth for his 13th homer of the season, tied with Nick Schnell for most by any Red Wing this season. In July, the Alabama product is slashing .306/.368/.548 with four home runs, a .916 OPS, and 11 RBI.

The Red Wings will move onto game five of their homestand against the Scranton/WB RailRiders Saturday night with the series deadlocked at two games apiece. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara will get the start for Rochester, against MLB veteran and Scranton/WB RHP Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45.







