RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 7-5 Friday night. Erick Leal pitched five scoreless and Duke Ellis paced the RailRiders with four hits, including three doubles, and two runs scored.

Jesus Rodriguez led off the game with a single and advanced to third on a hit from Everson Periera. The duo executed a double steal for a 1-0 lead with Rodriguez taking home and Pereira stealing second. Rafael Flores singled home Pereira to extend the edge to 2-0 against Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli.

Ellis reached on a two-out double in the fifth. With Rodriguez at the plate, Cavalli unleashed a wild pitch while Ellis was stealing third. The ball bounced to the backstop, allowing Ellis to score for a 3-0 lead.

T.J. Rumfield led off the fifth with a double and scored on a base hit from Jeimer Candelario to build a 4-0 advantage.

Leal shut down Rochester over the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits.

In the sixth, Andrew Pinckney's three-run homer off Jayvien Sandridge drew the Red Wings within one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ellis reached on his third double and scored on a base hit from Rodriguez, who later scored on a Rumfield sac fly.

Candelario's first RailRiders' home run extended the lead to 7-3 in the top of the eighth.

In the ninth, Rochester plated a pair on a single by Robert Hassell to cut the margin to two before Harrison Cohen induced a groundout fielder's choice to close the game.

Leal (6-7) earned the win; his fifth since the second half started on June 24. Cavalli (3-6) took the loss after allowing the first four runs on ten hits over six innings.

Ellis went 4-for-4 to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of the ninth spot in the order and became the first RailRider with three doubles in a game since Estevan Florial on July 1, 2022, against Buffalo.

Game Five of the series is slated for Saturday at 6:45 P.M. Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Rochester. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, July, to host the Nashville Sounds for a six-game set.

