RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 7-5 Friday night. Erick Leal pitched five scoreless and Duke Ellis paced the RailRiders with four hits, including three doubles, and two runs scored.
Jesus Rodriguez led off the game with a single and advanced to third on a hit from Everson Periera. The duo executed a double steal for a 1-0 lead with Rodriguez taking home and Pereira stealing second. Rafael Flores singled home Pereira to extend the edge to 2-0 against Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli.
Ellis reached on a two-out double in the fifth. With Rodriguez at the plate, Cavalli unleashed a wild pitch while Ellis was stealing third. The ball bounced to the backstop, allowing Ellis to score for a 3-0 lead.
T.J. Rumfield led off the fifth with a double and scored on a base hit from Jeimer Candelario to build a 4-0 advantage.
Leal shut down Rochester over the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits.
In the sixth, Andrew Pinckney's three-run homer off Jayvien Sandridge drew the Red Wings within one.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ellis reached on his third double and scored on a base hit from Rodriguez, who later scored on a Rumfield sac fly.
Candelario's first RailRiders' home run extended the lead to 7-3 in the top of the eighth.
In the ninth, Rochester plated a pair on a single by Robert Hassell to cut the margin to two before Harrison Cohen induced a groundout fielder's choice to close the game.
Leal (6-7) earned the win; his fifth since the second half started on June 24. Cavalli (3-6) took the loss after allowing the first four runs on ten hits over six innings.
Ellis went 4-for-4 to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of the ninth spot in the order and became the first RailRider with three doubles in a game since Estevan Florial on July 1, 2022, against Buffalo.
Game Five of the series is slated for Saturday at 6:45 P.M. Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Rochester. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, July, to host the Nashville Sounds for a six-game set.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
19-5, 57- 39
International League Stories from July 25, 2025
- RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pitching Leads Knights to Another Win - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Slug Way to 10-3 Victory Over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Homers from Thompson and Grissom Lead WooSox to 4th Straight Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Fall on Christmas in July Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Basallo Dominates, Hits 20th Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Pitching Continues Dominance for Third Straight Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Ober Magnificent Again, Julien Triple Shy of Cycle, But Saints Fall, 5-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Walked-off in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Blanked for Second Straight Game by Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Keaton Anthony Plays Hero with Go Ahead Two-Run Single as 'Pigs Win Fourth Straight Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Drops Fourth Straight to Syracuse - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp, 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Hens Rally to Defeat Indians, 4-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Drew Gilbert Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Omaha, 8-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Offense Remains Dormant in 3-1 Loss to Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- FestiBull of Lights Coming to Durham Bulls Athletic Park this Holiday Season - Durham Bulls
- RiverBats Night, Bluey Night Highlight Bats Weekend Homestand - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 25, 2025
- RailRiders Fall Despite Three Homers from Spencer Jones
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 24, 2025
- RailRiders Go 12 to Beat Rochester