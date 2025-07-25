Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss

DURHAM, N.C. - Jacob Berry drove in two runs on Friday, but the Durham Bulls hit three home runs en route to a 4-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (59-40, 12-12) ahead 1-0, Jamie Westbrook led off the fifth with a long home run to tie the game. Two batters later, Curtis Mead singled and Bob Seymour smashed a two-run homer to put the Bulls (60-38, 15-8) ahead 3-1.

In the sixth, Tristan Peters added a long ball to make it 4-1.

Jacksonville's last chance came in the seventh. Deyvison De Los Santos led off with a single before stealing second. After a strikeout, Joe Mack and Maximo Acosta each walked to load the bases. Berry cashed in a run with an RBI ground out before Dalvy Rosario drew a free pass to reload the bases. However, pinch-hitter Rob Brantly struck out to end the threat at 4-2.

Paul Gervase worked 2.0 perfect innings from there to pick up his fourth save.

The game was initially scoreless until the fifth. Matt Mervis singled and stole second to jumpstart the inning. After a pair of outs, Berry's RBI double score the game's first run.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. LHP Robby Snelling (0-0, 2.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Forrest Whitley (1-0, 3.12 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Durham Bulls (60-38) 4, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-40) 2 Jul 25th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 Durham 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 x 4 8 0 Jacksonville AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Marsee, CF .249 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Johnston, T, LF .244 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 De Los Santos, DH-3B .244 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Mervis, 1B .228 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 1 Mack, C .251 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 0 Acosta, SS .227 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 1 Berry, 2B .236 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 Rosario, D, RF .156 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Spohn, 3B .141 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 a-Brantly, PH .240 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Pushard, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monteverde, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 McCambley, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .241 30 2 3 1 0 0 2 3 13 24 5 a-Struck out for Spohn in the 7th.

BATTING 2B: Berry (16, Workman).

TB: Berry 2; De Los Santos; Mervis.

RBI: Berry 2 (39).

2-out RBI: Berry.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rosario, D; Brantly 2.

Team RISP: 1-for-6.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING SB: Mervis (3, 2nd base off Workman/Keegan); De Los Santos 2 (8, 2nd base off Orze/Keegan, 3rd base off Orze/Keegan); Mack (5, 2nd base off Orze/Keegan).

FIELDING PB: Mack (5).

DP: 2 (Spohn-Berry-Mervis; Mervis-Acosta).

Durham AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Palacios, R, CF .140 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Stevenson, LF .295 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mead, 2B .231 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Seymour, B, 1B .261 4 1 2 1 0 1 2 0 1 5 1 Keegan, C .283 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13 0 Peters, LF-CF .290 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 Williams, SS .215 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 Murray, T, RF .236 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Westbrook, 3B .277 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 Piper, DH .172 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Workman, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rock, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orze, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gervase, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals .251 30 4 8 1 0 3 4 3 8 27 5 BATTING 2B: Seymour, B (20, Monteverde).

HR: Westbrook (6, 5th inning off Monteverde, 0 on, 0 out); Seymour, B (24, 5th inning off McCambley, 1 on, 2 out); Peters (10, 6th inning off McCambley, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Mead; Palacios, R 2; Peters 4; Seymour, B 6; Westbrook 5.

RBI: Peters (54); Seymour, B 2 (78); Westbrook (35).

2-out RBI: Seymour, B 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Keegan; Piper 2.

GIDP: Mead; Seymour, B.

Team RISP: 0-for-3.

Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING SB: Peters (11, 2nd base off Monteverde/Mack); Westbrook (2, 2nd base off Monteverde/Mack).

Jacksonville ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Monteverde 4.34 4.2 3 1 1 3 3 1 19 McCambley (L, 1-2) 5.40 1.1 4 3 3 0 2 2 8 Pushard 3.86 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 6 Totals 3.72 8.0 8 4 4 3 8 3 33 Durham ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Workman (W, 6-3) 4.08 5.0 2 1 1 0 7 0 17 Rock (H, 2) 4.63 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Orze (H, 3) 1.50 1.0 1 1 1 3 2 0 7 Gervase (S, 4) 3.12 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 6 Totals 3.76 9.0 3 2 2 3 13 0 33 Pitches-strikes: Monteverde 81-49; McCambley 33-21; Pushard 26-19; Workman 76-49; Rock 11-7; Orze 33-17; Gervase 22-16.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts: Monteverde 2-5; McCambley 1-0; Pushard 1-1; Workman 2-2; Rock 1-1; Orze 1-0; Gervase 2-1.

Batters faced: Monteverde 19; McCambley 8; Pushard 6; Workman 17; Rock 3; Orze 7; Gervase 6.

Umpires: HP: Sean Sparling. 1B: Macon Hammond. 2B: Kelvis Velez. 3B: Derek Thomas.

Official Scorer: Brent Belvin.

Weather: 93 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 6 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 6:36 PM.

T: 2:40.

Att: 9,092.

Venue: Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

