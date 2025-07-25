Bisons Slug Way to 10-3 Victory Over Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - The Buffalo Bisons jumped out to a four-run lead in the second inning and didn't slow down from there, rolling to a 10-3 victory over Columbus on Friday night at Huntington Park.

Following nearly a two hour rain delay, the Bisons came out swinging and got on the board in the top of the first after Michael Stefanic hit a one out double then was scored by a Buddy Kennedy two out double.

The hot bats carried into the second inning, after a Riley Tirotta single and an Ali Sanchez double, Christian Bethancourt hit an RBI fielder's choice making it 2-0. One batter later, Daulton Varsho on a rehab assignment, hit a two run homerun and made it 4-0. Varsho made his first Bison appearance since his rehab assignment on April 27.

Bisons starter Easton Lucas got into some trouble in the bottom of the third inning, a Jhonkensy Noel double set up the Clippers with runners on second and third, but Lucas was able to escape after striking out George Valera and keep the score as is. CJ Van Eyk relieved Lucas in the fourth inning, The left hander ended his day with three scoreless innings and struck out four Columbus batters.

The Bison offense went quiet up until the seventh inning, where they tallied five total runs in the frame, they loaded the bases to start off the inning with nobody out. Following that back to back Columbus errors made it 6-0, Ali Sanchez kept the rally going and singled in a run, Jonatan Clase pinch hit and picked up a RBI walk, and to finish off the damage Stefanic picked up his second hit of the inning which resulted in Buffalo's ninth run of the game.

Van Eyk kept the shutout going up until the seventh, where Columbus picked up their first run of the game via a CJ Kayfus sac fly. Van Eyk finished his day with four innings pitched, only allowing one run and striking out six. Ryan Jennings came into the game for the Herd in the eighth.

Sanchez picked up his third hit of the game with an RBI double in the eighth to put the Bisons score into double digits, Sanchez was one of four Bisons who recorded muti-hits in the win. Three of those four had three hits in the game.

Buffalo will continue their series against Columbus for the fifth game of the six game series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







