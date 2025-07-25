Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp, 4-2
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC- Jamie Westbrook, Bob Seymour and Tristan Peters each homered to lift the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-2 before a paid attendance of 9,092 at the DBAP on Friday night.
After retiring the game's first 12 batters, Logan Workman (W, 6-3) surrendered a scratch run in the Jacksonville (12-12) fifth inning. However, in the bottom half, Westbrook drove out a majestic game-tying homer, with Seymour driving out his league-leading 24th four batters later. Peters hit a solo, opposite-field homer in the sixth to put the Bulls (15-8) up 4-1.
Joe Rock, Eric Orze and Paul Gervase (S, 4) closed out the win, tossing four innings of one-run ball. Gervase earned his fourth save by retiring the game's final six batters.
The series is even 2-games apiece against the first half champion Jumbo Shrimp.
How It Happened: Workman was quick out of the gates, setting down the first 12 hitters of the game, including six on strikeouts. Matt Mervis singled to open the fifth for Jacksonville's first baserunner. Westbrook's game-tying home run in the fifth off starter Patrick Monteverde easily sailed over the left field wall. Seymour, with a cacophony of chants of "Bob, Bob, Bob" slugged a two-run shot to left-center after a two-out single from Curtis Mead kept the inning alive.
What's Next: Game five of the six-game set is slated for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET with Forrest Whitley (1-0, 3.12) expected to start against Robby Snelling (0-0, 2.00).
#DURHAMBULLS
