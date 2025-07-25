Homers from Thompson and Grissom Lead WooSox to 4th Straight Win
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Thanks to some late offense, the Worcester Red Sox (10-15, 51-48) topped the St. Paul Saints (11-14, 44-54) by a 5-3 final on Friday night at CHS Field.
The game was scoreless through four innings. But in the top of the fifth, Trayce Thompson blasted a solo homer to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. Thompson has now hit safely in five consecutive games.
The Saints tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Edouard Julien hit a solo home run.
In the top of the seventh, the WooSox regained the lead. Ronaldo Hernandez worked a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Blaze Jordan and put the WooSox back on top 2-1.
Vaughn Grissom extended the WooSox lead with a three-run homer in the top of the eighth. The homer was Grissom's 10th of the season. In 14 games in July, Grissom is hitting .353 (18-for-51) with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.
Aaron Sabato hit a lead-off, solo homer in the eighth, and Austin Martin's RBI double made it a 5-3 game, but Jose Adames was able to strand two in scoring position.
Hobie Harris closed out the victory by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.
In his first appearance in two weeks, Tyler Uberstine tossed a season-high 94 pitches over 5.2 innings. Uberstine set a new Triple-A high with eight strikeouts.
The WooSox are now 6-8-5 in the first 19 series of the season. It's their first series win since they took four out of six against Buffalo from June 17-22.
Worcester's four-game winning streak is their longest of the second half and their longest since their season-high (and franchise-high) nine-game winning streak from June 1-11.
The WooSox and Saints continue their six-game series tomorrow night at CHS Field. First pitch is 7:37 pm EDT. Right-hander Robert Stock (5-4, 3.94) is scheduled to start for Worcester, while José Ureña (0-2, 4.34) toes the slab for St. Paul. Radio coverage begins at 7:15 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
