Homers from Thompson and Grissom Lead WooSox to 4th Straight Win

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Thanks to some late offense, the Worcester Red Sox (10-15, 51-48) topped the St. Paul Saints (11-14, 44-54) by a 5-3 final on Friday night at CHS Field.

The game was scoreless through four innings. But in the top of the fifth, Trayce Thompson blasted a solo homer to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. Thompson has now hit safely in five consecutive games.

The Saints tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Edouard Julien hit a solo home run.

In the top of the seventh, the WooSox regained the lead. Ronaldo Hernandez worked a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Blaze Jordan and put the WooSox back on top 2-1.

Vaughn Grissom extended the WooSox lead with a three-run homer in the top of the eighth. The homer was Grissom's 10th of the season. In 14 games in July, Grissom is hitting .353 (18-for-51) with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Aaron Sabato hit a lead-off, solo homer in the eighth, and Austin Martin's RBI double made it a 5-3 game, but Jose Adames was able to strand two in scoring position.

Hobie Harris closed out the victory by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

In his first appearance in two weeks, Tyler Uberstine tossed a season-high 94 pitches over 5.2 innings. Uberstine set a new Triple-A high with eight strikeouts.

The WooSox are now 6-8-5 in the first 19 series of the season. It's their first series win since they took four out of six against Buffalo from June 17-22.

Worcester's four-game winning streak is their longest of the second half and their longest since their season-high (and franchise-high) nine-game winning streak from June 1-11.

The WooSox and Saints continue their six-game series tomorrow night at CHS Field. First pitch is 7:37 pm EDT. Right-hander Robert Stock (5-4, 3.94) is scheduled to start for Worcester, while José Ureña (0-2, 4.34) toes the slab for St. Paul. Radio coverage begins at 7:15 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.