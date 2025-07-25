Drew Gilbert Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Omaha, 8-2, on Friday Night

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Behind a two-homer game by Drew Gilbert, the Syracuse Mets cruised to an 8-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium as the Mets won their fifth straight game.

After a scoreless first, Syracuse (50-50, 19-6) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. To lead off, Luke Ritter walked. Gilbert then smacked a two-run home run over the right-field wall, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Yonny Hernandez singled, and Luis De Los Santos left the yard with a two-run blast to extend the advantage to 4-0.

Omaha (38-61, 7-18) quickly responded with a couple of runs in the top of the third. Jordan Groshans walked, Rudy Martin doubled, and Michael Massey drove in the pair with a ground-rule double, cutting the Storm Chasers deficit to two, 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse added some insurance. After Gilbert doubled and Hernandez walked, Matt O'Neill brought home the pair with a two-out, two-run single, putting the Mets ahead, 6-2.

Syracuse added to their cushion in the sixth inning when Ritter walked and Gilbert hit his second homer of the night, a two-run blast that gave the Mets an 8-2 lead. Gilbert now has three multi-homer games over the last month, and nine homers in his last 23 games.

On the mound, starter Brandon Sproat pitched five innings, allowed two runs, and struck out three batters. Out of the bullpen, Jonathan Pintaro pitched two and two-thirds innings without allowing a hit and struck out three batters. To finish the job, Richard Lovelady recorded four outs without letting a runner on base.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Omaha on Saturday night with game five. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







