SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-5, 56-39) at Rochester Red Wings (11-13, 38-58)

July 25, 2025 | Game 96 | Road Game 47 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 6:45 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (5-7, 5.84) vs. RH Cade Cavalli (3-5, 5.89)

Leal: Allowed 4 R (3 ER) on 5 H over 5.0 IP with 2 K & 2 BB in 7/19 ND @ WOR (10-8 RailRiders)

Cavalli: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 4. IP in 7/19 ND @ LHV with 4 K & 3 BB (5-2 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY (July 24, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 10-8 to the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday afternoon at Innovative Field. Spencer Jones hit three home runs to take the Minor League lead, but the Red Wings tallied runs in six of eight innings to take a 2-1 series edge.

Jones launched a solo home run to left off Red Wings starter Bryce Conley with one away in the top of the first. Robert Hassell III. tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the home half of the first. The RailRiders regained the lead in the second when Jose Rojas hit his 18th of the year, but Rochester immediately answered and took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Nick Schnell hit a game-tying home run off Brendan Beck. After a pair of walks, Hassell singled in a pair to give the Red Wings a 4-2 edge. Jones led off the third with his second home run of the game; a 425-foot fly over the bullpen in left. Rochester again answered with a solo home run by Jose Tena for a 5-3 lead after three. The Red Wings added three more in their half of the fourth, keyed by a two-run homer from former RailRider Andres Chapparo, to take an 8-3 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Jones' third home run of the game hit the batter's eye with a runner on, cutting the RailRiders' deficit to 8-5 with a 333-foot blast. Holden Powell replaced Conley and walked three straight. Jeimer Candelario's single off Seth Shuman brought Everson Pereira home, narrowing the Wings' lead further. Both clubs scored in the seventh. Pereira crossed on a groundout to cut the Red Wings' advantage to one at 8-7, but Schnell's second home run of the afternoon pushed the lead back to two.

After Rochester manufactured a run in the bottom of the eighth with the help of an error, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closed the scoring in the top of the ninth when Candelario singled Pereira home.

Shuman (2-4) earned the win while Zach Brzykcy pitched the ninth for his first save. Beck (2-1) took the loss, surrendering the first eight runs on eight hits over four innings.

BIG BAT ENERGY- Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday afternoon, giving him 13 over 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion on June 27. The outfielder had 16 in 49 games with Somerset and enters play tonight with a Minor League Baseball-best 29 home runs this year. Jones became the seventh Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Jose Rojas, who has accomplished the feat twice this season, including Saturday.

TALE OF TWO HALVES- Erick Leal gets the ball in game four of the set in Rochester. In the first half, the right-hander went 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA, including an 0-2 mark against the Red Wings, surrendering 11 runs, nine earned, on 12 hits over nine innings. Leal is 4-0 with a 3.10 ERA during the second half over five starts.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 34 home runs over 17 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite having six games remaining on the slate. The club played 25 games in the first three months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .391 OBP is the second-highest in the Minors this month, while its .548 slugging percentage and .939 OPS lead all 120 teams in July.

STRONG ARMED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff combined to strike out 22 batters on Wednesday, matching the franchise record. Luis Gil struck out four over 3.1 innings. Kervin Castro struck out four, Clayton Beeter retired three, Baron Stuart struck out the only batter he faced, Brent Headrick struck out two over an inning, Eric Reyzelman got four in 1.1 innings, Leonardo Pestana added three before Edinson Durán's record-matching K to end the game. The last time an SWB team struck out 22 in a game was the Jonathan Holder game, August 28, 2016. Bryan Mitchell struck out eight over 3.2 innings, Tyler Webb retired a pair in 1.1 innings and Holder recorded 12 strikeouts over four innings (each out), including a franchise-record 11 in a row during a 3-1 win at Rochester.

HELLO HIGH FALLS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this week and the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff.

DEVELOPING STORY- Jake Gatewood was placed on the Development List Tuesday when Sean Boyle was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Gatewood is hitting .165 with two home runs over 30 games for the RailRiders this season, but has only appeared in two games this month. Ismael Munguia was placed on the Development List on Wednesday to open a roster spot for Braden Shewmake. Munguia is hitting .237 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year in 71 games with three home runs, 26 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases.

FIRST IN A WHILE- Prior to Tuesday night, the RailRiders had not lost the first game of a series since May 21 at Nashville, spanning eight series between opening game losses.

EXTRA EFFORT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 4-4 in extra innings this season. Three of those four wins have come at Rochester's expense.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Thursday and opens a series against the Phillies tonight in the Bronx. Will Warren gets the nod tonight... Somerset beat Erie 4-3. Brendan Jones hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to lead a come-from-behind win... Hudson Valley topped Rome 8-1. Jose Colmenares homered and drove in three... Tampa's scoreless game at Dunedin was suspended in the fifth inning.







International League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.