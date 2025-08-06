Jones Honored as IL Player of the Month

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Major League Baseball has announced that RailRiders' outfielder Spencer Jones was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Month for July. MLB honors the best player and pitcher in each of the 14 leagues of the player development system, and Jones is the seventh player in franchise history to capture the distinction.

Jones, 24, batted a league-best .419 in July with a league-high 11 home runs. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games on July 19 and 20.

Jones was selected by the Yankees in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2022 Draft out of Vanderbilt University. He began 2025 in Double-A, hitting .274 with 16 home runs over 49 games for Somerset before a June 27 promotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His 29 total home runs led all Minor League players at the end of July.

Jones joins Brandon Duckworth (Pitcher- July 2001), Jose Pirela (Player- June 2014), Aaron Judge (Player- June 2016), Jake Cave (Player- July 2017), Michael King (Pitcher- August 2018) and Will Warren (Pitcher- September 2023) as the seventh player in franchise history to earn an MLB/ MiLB monthly honor.

