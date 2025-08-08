RailRiders Doubled up by Lehigh Valley

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 10-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs took an early lead and countered every time the RailRiders tacked on a run.

Justin Crawford led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Lehigh Valley added three runs on a homer from Payton Henry in the third to build a 4-0 advantage.

Duke Ellis hit his first home run of the season in the top of the fourth to get the RailRiders on the board. The 382-foot fly out to left cut the deficit to three.

In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with no one out and tallied a run on a double play, but answered with a run-scoring double by Rodolfo Castro for a 5-2 lead.

After the RailRiders cut the deficit to two again with a Jorbit Vivas sac fly in the sixth, the IronPigs plated four runs on four hits and a pair of walks in the bottom half of the inning for a 9-3 advantage.

Jose Rojas skyed his team-best 20th home run of the season in the top of the seventh; the two-run blast moved the utility man past former RailRider Everson Pereira to take sole possession of the team lead. Lehigh again answered with a run on two hits and a walk in the last of the seventh to close the scoring at 10-5.

Boyle (7-8) took the loss, allowing the first five runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. Michael Mercado (5-1) worked an inning out of the IronPigs bullpen to garner the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley continue their series Saturday at 6:35 P.M. Kenta Maeda makes his Yankees-affiliated debut against Adonis Medina.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

28-9, 66-43







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.