RailRiders Doubled up by Lehigh Valley
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 10-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs took an early lead and countered every time the RailRiders tacked on a run.
Justin Crawford led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Lehigh Valley added three runs on a homer from Payton Henry in the third to build a 4-0 advantage.
Duke Ellis hit his first home run of the season in the top of the fourth to get the RailRiders on the board. The 382-foot fly out to left cut the deficit to three.
In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with no one out and tallied a run on a double play, but answered with a run-scoring double by Rodolfo Castro for a 5-2 lead.
After the RailRiders cut the deficit to two again with a Jorbit Vivas sac fly in the sixth, the IronPigs plated four runs on four hits and a pair of walks in the bottom half of the inning for a 9-3 advantage.
Jose Rojas skyed his team-best 20th home run of the season in the top of the seventh; the two-run blast moved the utility man past former RailRider Everson Pereira to take sole possession of the team lead. Lehigh again answered with a run on two hits and a walk in the last of the seventh to close the scoring at 10-5.
Boyle (7-8) took the loss, allowing the first five runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. Michael Mercado (5-1) worked an inning out of the IronPigs bullpen to garner the win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley continue their series Saturday at 6:35 P.M. Kenta Maeda makes his Yankees-affiliated debut against Adonis Medina.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
28-9, 66-43
