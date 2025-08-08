Durham Mutes Memphis with 4-0 Shutout Win
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Logan Workman tossed six scoreless innings and Everson Pereira drilled a three-run homer to break a 0-0 game in the seventh to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 4-0 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Workman (W, 8-3) earned his eighth win and carted his unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive starts. Workman needed just 20 pitches to get through the first three innings, and only 64 to cruise through six scoreless frames. Garrett Acton, Joey Gerber and Joe Rock combined for the final three innings as the Bulls (20-14) evened the series 2-games apiece with the Redbirds (18-19).
Pereira delivered the biggest hit of the game, driving a fastball over the centerfield wall in the seventh inning with Coco Montes and Tre Morgan aboard with two outs to break a scoreless game. The homer was Pereira's 21st of the season and his second with Durham after being acquired from the New York Yankees last week.
Tanner Murray hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to score Carson Williams to push the lead to 4-0.
How It Happened: After last night's game went 0-0 into the eighth, tonight's game was very similar. Memphis starter Max Rajcic threw six scoreless innings, while Workman did the same. In the seventh, Jack Ralston relieved Rajcic and record two quick outs. However, Montes walked on a 3-1 pitch followed by a Tre Morgan single to right. Pereira then stomped on a 1-1 fastball from Ralston for a three-run homer to put the Bulls up for good.
Peters' Debut: Before the game, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they had selected the contract of outfielder Tristan Peters. Peters made his major league debut in Seattle on Friday night, hitting fifth and playing centerfield.
What's Next: The penultimate game of the Bulls' 12-game road trip is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET with Jesse Scholtens making his Rays' organizational debut after being claimed on waivers from the White Sox. Ian Bedell is expected to oppose for Memphis.
