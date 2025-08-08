Full House on Friday for Clippers vs. Gwinnett
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - 10,190 fans were on hand Friday night as the Columbus Clippers took on the Gwinnett Stripers at Huntington Park. Despite a great effort from starting pitcher Parker Messick, the Clippers lost, 3-2.
Columbus struck first, as Jhonkensy Noel singled in a run in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Gwinnett quickly tied it at 1-1 with a solo homer in the 2nd inning by Matthew Batten.
Messick struck out nine over 6.2 innings. With two outs in the top of the 7th and the game still even 1-1, Gwinnett got two runs on a crazy broken bat single. The flying bat disrupted the efforts of both third baseman Christian Cairo and shortstop Yordys Valdes and ultimately made contact with the ball again in short left field.
Noel came close to tying the game in the 9th inning, as his RBI double fell just shy of the wall. The Clippers rally fell short.
Columbus drops to 13-22 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-60 overall this season.
The series against Gwinnett continues on Saturday with a special home replica jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark. As always, Saturday night is a Party at Huntington Park with live pre-game music from Joey & Jessica. Gates open at 5:30pm. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
International League Stories from August 8, 2025
- RailRiders Doubled up by Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Shut out on Blues Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mutes Memphis with 4-0 Shutout Win - Durham Bulls
- Sounds Reach Season-High Five-Game Losing Streak with Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Season-Long Winning Streak Snapped Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Eighth Inning Rally Secures Friday Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Win 2-1 Nailbiter over Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Hold off Norfolk, Snap Three-Game Skid - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Roll to 9-5 Win over Knights on Friday Evening - Syracuse Mets
- Jung, Malloy Homer in 7-2 Win over Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Full House on Friday for Clippers vs. Gwinnett - Columbus Clippers
- Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run in 9-5 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Punched Early, Drop Game Four to Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Batten Drives in All Three as Stripers Hold off Clippers 3-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers on August 12 - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Ji Hwan Bae Named Indians July Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- August 12 Polish Festival Night Includes Fireworks, Pre-Game Club Level Party - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale August 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Offense Makes up for Defensive Miscues in 6-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.