Full House on Friday for Clippers vs. Gwinnett

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - 10,190 fans were on hand Friday night as the Columbus Clippers took on the Gwinnett Stripers at Huntington Park. Despite a great effort from starting pitcher Parker Messick, the Clippers lost, 3-2.

Columbus struck first, as Jhonkensy Noel singled in a run in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Gwinnett quickly tied it at 1-1 with a solo homer in the 2nd inning by Matthew Batten.

Messick struck out nine over 6.2 innings. With two outs in the top of the 7th and the game still even 1-1, Gwinnett got two runs on a crazy broken bat single. The flying bat disrupted the efforts of both third baseman Christian Cairo and shortstop Yordys Valdes and ultimately made contact with the ball again in short left field.

Noel came close to tying the game in the 9th inning, as his RBI double fell just shy of the wall. The Clippers rally fell short.

Columbus drops to 13-22 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-60 overall this season.

