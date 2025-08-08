Jung, Malloy Homer in 7-2 Win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Toledo Mud Hens picked up their fifth-straight win Friday night against the Louisville Bats. The Hens took the 7-2 victory with some big hits early and solid pitching throughout the game.

The Louisville Bats began the game with MLB rehabber Hunter Greene on the mound. The 2024 National League All Star hadn't allowed a hit through three batters, before Jace Jung hit a two-run homer. Jung took Greene's 99 mph pitch 355 ft into left field to give Toledo the early 2-0 lead.

The Bats would look to avenge their pitcher in their half of the inning. Keider Montero gave up three base hits, allowing Louisville to cut into the lead 2-1. He would escape any further damage, however, as Edwin Ríos hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the third inning, Toledo was able to add to their lead. Brian Serven and Trey Sweeney both drew walks to put the Hens in scoring position. Justyn-Henry Malloy then blasted a Greene fastball high over the left-field wall to make it 5-1. Malloy's bat speed was rather impressive as the ball left the park at 108 mph.

With a 5-1 lead, the Mud Hens put things into cruise control. Montero and Brenan Hannifee worked together to retire ten-straight batters in innings four through seven. Hannifee took the mound following Montero's six inning, five-strikeout day.

This would only be Hanifee's second appearance with Toledo this season. Having recently been optioned back to Triple-A by the Detroit Tigers, Hanifee had seen a lot of success in the MLB this year. The righty maintained a 3.10 ERA and a 3-3 record with the Tigers, while also picking up 10 holds in 46 appearances. Hanifee has played a big role in the Detroit relief innings and continues to do so for Toledo.

Hanifee's time on the mound was kept limited, as Bailey Horn took over for him in the eighth inning. Horn has spent some time of his own with the Detroit Tigers this season. While he has spent a majority of his season with Toledo, Horn has made three relief appearances for Detroit, in which he earned three strikeouts. He would end the eighth inning in just ten pitches, seating the Bats in order.

The Hens would look to tack on some insurance runs in the ninth. Akil Baddoo was able to put runners on second and third with a stand-up double, before Eduardo Valencia made it 7-1 with a two-run single.

Matt Seelinger would be called upon to wrap things up from the mound. He gave up a double down the right-field line to Will Benson and a single to Ríos, putting runners on the corners. Benson was able to score as a wild pitch soared over Serven's head to make it 7-2. That would be all the Bats could conjure however, as the Hens ended the game with a Ryan Vilade groundout.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Louisville Bats will face off again Saturday at 7:15 p.m. The Bats will look to avoid a series sweep, while the Hens look for their sixth-straight win.

Notables:

Keider Montero (W, 6.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)

Jace Jung (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (1-4, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 K)







