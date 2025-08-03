Hens Win Series Finale 4-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the St. Paul Saints 4-1 in Sunday's series finale. The Hens relied on five different pitchers and only allowed three hits in the victory. Toledo wore special Kids Day jerseys in front of a sellout crowd of 9,000-plus.

Recently acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, Randy Dobnak made his Mud Hens debut against his former squad. Through ten starts with St. Paul this season, Dobnak is 1-7 with a 7.12 ERA. Sporting the highest ERA of his career, the Hens hope to bring him back to his 2019 ALDS form.

The Saints were first to get on the board as MLB rehabber Luke Keaschall led-off with a stand-up double. Payton Eeles brought him in with an RBI base hit to give St. Paul the early 1-0 lead.

Dobnak's Toledo debut would come to a close after four innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and picked up seven strikeouts in the process. He saw a lot of success with his changeup and slider, while sprinkling in a four-seam fastball and sinker to keep batters on their toes.

Tyler Mattison would make a short stint in relief of Dobnak, in which he faced three batters and picked up two outs after an inning of action the day prior. After giving up a walk to Kyler Fedko, Mattison was pulled in favor of RJ Petit who only needed one pitch to close the frame.

Things finally began to click for the Toledo offense in the sixth inning. Hao-Yu Lee would tie things with his twelfth home run of the season. This solo shot rocketed off of his bat at over 109 mph and traveled 416 ft. Justyn-Henry Malloy would follow that up with a double that found some grass in left-center field. The Hens then took the lead when Jace Jung hit a line drive to center field, giving Malloy the 2-1 go ahead run.

The Mud Hens threatened to tack on more runs in the seventh inning as a Ryan Kreidler walk and a muffed fielder's choice off the bat of Gage Workman put two on with one out. Toledo would come up short though as Brian Serven and Lee were unable to pull through.

The Hens would make good on that threat come the eighth inning however. Trey Sweeney picked up his first basehit of the day, before Jung got on with a four-pitch walk. Ryan Kreidler would tack on the insurance runs as his grounder to left field was enough to bring in both Sweeney and Jung.

Ahead 4-1, Toledo put the last inning in the hands of Chase Lee. Having recently returned from Detroit, Lee was primed for this high leverage situation. He sat the Saints in order to earn his first Triple-A save of the season.

The Toledo Mud Hens will travel to Louisville, KY for a series with the Louisville Bats beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Randy Dobnak (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 0 HR)

Chase Lee (S, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)

Hao-Yu Lee (1-4, HR, RBI, R, K)

Ryan Kreidler (1-3, 2 RBI, BB)







International League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.