Indians Seven Early Runs Seal Series Win over Iowa
August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Alika Williams' solo home run in the fourth inning was the deciding run in the Indianapolis Indians 12-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. The Indians secured their second consecutive series win at Iowa since July 23, 2024.
Nick Yorke kicked off the scoring for the Indians (23-10, 65-42) with a solo home run in the second inning. Following a pair of groundouts, Williams was hit by a pitch. Darick Hall then singled, with Tsung-Che Cheng bringing them both home via his third triple of the campaign. Ronny Simon smacked a double into the gap to plate Cheng, putting Indy up 4-0. Billy Cook was hit by a pitch before the inning concluded and was replaced by Cam Devanney.
Iowa's (14-19, 53-54) Ben Cowles cut the deficit, 4-1, with a solo home run in the bottom half of the second frame.
Williams answered back in the fourth inning with his solo home run, his third of the season. Following back-to-back singles from Hall and Cheng, and a strikeout by Simon, Devanney doubled home Hall for a 6-1 lead. Nick Solak reached on a fielder's choice where Cheng was cut down at home, but Yorke singled after to score Devanney for a 7-1 advantage.
Simon picked up another RBI knock in the fifth frame, plating Matt Fraizer to extend the lead, 8-1. Moises Ballesteros drove in the final three runs for the I-Cubs, with a solo homer in the eighth inning and a two-run single in the ninth.
Ronny Simon launched his eighth home run of the season, a three-run blast, in the top of the ninth inning. His five RBI were his most since May, 12, 2022, with High-A Bowling Green vs. Jersey Shore. Rafael Flores drove in the 12th run of the game with an RBI single later in the frame.
Nick Dombkowski tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball, his longest professional outing since 6.0 innings on Sept. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona at Hartford. Blake Townsend (W, 1-0) earned his first Triple-A win with 2.1 scoreless frames following Dombkowski.
I-Cubs major league rehabber Jameson Taillon (L, 0-1) allowed seven earned runs across 3.0 innings.
Indy has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday at Victory Field with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Both teams are yet to name a starting pitcher.
