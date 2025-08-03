Offense Keeps Rolling But Red Wings Take Finale

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights continued to swing the bats well on Sunday evening, but the seven-run, 14-hit output was not enough to hold off the Rochester Red Wings. For the second straight game, Rochester exploded in the sixth inning and the Red Wings held off the Knights by a final score of 12-7.

Korey Lee gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Rochester countered with three runs in the second, then Dru Baker and Jacob Amaya executed a double steal that netted the Knights a run in the bottom half.

Will Robertson singled home Vinny Capra in the home half of the fourth and the game was knotted up at 3-3. Each team scored once in the fifth with Charlotte's tally coming on a Bryan Ramos solo Home Run.

In the sixth, the Red Wings took off for five runs and built a 9-4 advantage. The Knights managed two runs in the seventh on RBI hits from Capra and Tim Elko, and one more in the eighth on a Baker RBI single; however, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Baker led the charge with three hits while Capra, Robertson, Elko and Lee all finished with a pair of base knocks. Kyle Tyler and Cam Booser both shined out of the Knights bullpen; Tyler threw three innings and allowed one run while Booser pitched a scoreless frame.

Next up for Charlotte is a six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets. Game One is scheduled for 6:35pm ET on Tuesday night.







