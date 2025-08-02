Charlotte Drops a Tough One, 9-8 to Rochester
August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Everything appeared to be going the Charlotte Knights' way on Saturday night. A fast start saw the Knights build a 7-2 lead over the Rochester Red Wings. Charlotte was cruising both at the plate and in the field, but that all changed in the top of the sixth inning. The Red Wings exploded for six runs and held on to defeat the Knights by a score of 9-8.
Will Robertson and Bryan Ramos both delivered RBI hits in the bottom of the first inning that gave Charlotte an early 2-0 lead. Curtis Mead kept the pressure on with an RBI single in the second. Then in the fourth, Vinny Capra, Mead, and Tim Elko all drove in runs with base hits off the outfield wall. Dominic Fletcher's leadoff Home Run in the fifth gave the Knights a 7-2 edge.
Martin Perez and Chase Plymell covered the first five innings on the mound for Charlotte. Perez, in his first rehab appearance, worked 2.2 innings and struck out three. Plymell followed with 2.1 scoreless innings of work.
In the top of the sixth, Rochester brought a run home with a sacrifice fly, then went on to record six straight hits - all with two outs. After the hit barrage, a walk and a hit-by-pitch forced in the go-ahead run.
The Knights tied the score 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth on a Ramos RBI double; however, Ramos was thrown out attempting to advance to third base. The Red Wings recaptured the lead with some small ball in the eighth. A bunt single, a Knights error, a sacrifice bunt, and a sacrifice fly pushed the game-winning run across.
Mead finished 3-for-5, Capra was 3-for-4, and Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-3. Elko and Ramos also had multi-hit games. The series wraps up on Sunday evening with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET.
