Skid Hits Four, Red Wings Top Knights 13-8

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Rochester Red Wings slugged it out at Truist Field on Wednesday night. The two teams combined to hit seven Home Runs and in the end the Red Wings came away with a 13-8 victory.

Rochester jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held the lead the rest of the way. Charlotte's first run came in the second inning on back-to-back hits by Jacob Gonzalez and Jacob Amaya. The Red Wings responded with one in the third, added three more unearned runs in the fifth, and took a 7-1 lead at the halfway point.

In the bottom of the fifth, a rehabbing Tim Elko, connected with his team leading 17th Home Run of the season. The two-run blast brought the Knights to within four at 7-3.

Both squads continued to swing the bats well in the seventh frame. Rochester hit a three-run Home Run and Charlotte received RBI base hits from Ryan Noda and Korey Lee.

More crooked numbers were in store for the ninth. The Red Wings hit a two-run Home Run and the Knights plated a pair on Bryan Ramos' 11th round-tripper of the year. All nine players in Charlotte's starting lineup recorded at least one hit.

Noah Syndergaard pitched four innings in his Knights home debut and Chase Plymell did not allow an earned run in his lone inning of work.

The Knights have dropped four straight after a pair of road victories last week. Charlotte will attempt to bounce back on Thursday evening with Game Three of the series set for 7:04pm ET.







