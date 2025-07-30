Skid Hits Four, Red Wings Top Knights 13-8
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Rochester Red Wings slugged it out at Truist Field on Wednesday night. The two teams combined to hit seven Home Runs and in the end the Red Wings came away with a 13-8 victory.
Rochester jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held the lead the rest of the way. Charlotte's first run came in the second inning on back-to-back hits by Jacob Gonzalez and Jacob Amaya. The Red Wings responded with one in the third, added three more unearned runs in the fifth, and took a 7-1 lead at the halfway point.
In the bottom of the fifth, a rehabbing Tim Elko, connected with his team leading 17th Home Run of the season. The two-run blast brought the Knights to within four at 7-3.
Both squads continued to swing the bats well in the seventh frame. Rochester hit a three-run Home Run and Charlotte received RBI base hits from Ryan Noda and Korey Lee.
More crooked numbers were in store for the ninth. The Red Wings hit a two-run Home Run and the Knights plated a pair on Bryan Ramos' 11th round-tripper of the year. All nine players in Charlotte's starting lineup recorded at least one hit.
Noah Syndergaard pitched four innings in his Knights home debut and Chase Plymell did not allow an earned run in his lone inning of work.
The Knights have dropped four straight after a pair of road victories last week. Charlotte will attempt to bounce back on Thursday evening with Game Three of the series set for 7:04pm ET.
International League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Jacksonville Earns 2-1 Win against Columbus - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Skid Hits Four, Red Wings Top Knights 13-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Bats Stay Hot, Win Game Two in Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Win in Rain-Shortened Wednesday Matchup with Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Blanked by RailRiders as Series Evens - Nashville Sounds
- Rain Halts Any Chance of a Saints Comeback in 4-3 Loss in Eight Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Snap No-Hitter in Eighth, Fall 8-1 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Falls Inches Short Of Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Bradley Fires Seven No-Hit Frames as Bulls Best Stripers 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Ride Beck, Bullpen to Shutout Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Two Bisons Homers Not Enough in 8-3 Defeat to Mets Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fans Help Set Guinness World Record With'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Syracuse Mets
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.