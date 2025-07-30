SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025

Nashville Sounds (16-12, 60-41) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-6, 59-40)

July 30, 2025 | Game 100 | Home Game 51 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Carlos Rodriguez (3-2, 3.71) vs. RH Brendan Beck (2-1, 5.93)

Rodriguez: Surrendered 7 R on 5 H over 3.1 IP in 7/23 ND vs. CLT with 5 K & 2 BB (14-13 Sounds in 11)

Beck: Surrendered 8 R on 8 H over 4.0 IP in 7/24 Loss @ ROC with 2 K & 4 BB (10-8 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 29, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the RailRiders.

Yankees MLB Rehabber Luis Gil started for the RailRiders, striking out seven through four scoreless frames until the fifth when he surrendered a solo homer to Jorge Alfaro, giving the Sounds a 1-0 edge. The Sounds put two more on the board in the top of the sixth. After Tyler Black tripled, Bobby Dalbeck lined an RBI base hit to center for a 2-0 advantage. Later in the inning, Alfaro singled home Dalbec for a 3-0 cushion. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break up the shutout bid. T.J. Rumfield doubled to lead off and scored when Jemier Candelario roped a double to center to pull the RailRiders within two. A Braden Shewmake sacrifice fly plated Candelario, cutting the deficit to one. RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro kept SWB within striking distance in the eighth, striking out the side to keep the game a one-run contest. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the home half of the frame. Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled with two outs and scored on a Rafael Flores single to tie the game at three. In the ninth, Nashville scored four runs on five consecutive hits to take the lead. Zamora put the Sounds up two with a single to center, and two more runs crossed on a Drew Evans base hit, putting the Sounds ahead 7-3.

Gil worked 4.1 frames, allowing three hits and one run on 75 pitches. Scott Effross surrendered four runs on five hits in a third of an inning pitched in the loss. Elvis Peguero (earned the victory, tossing one inning, allowing one run on two hits.

LONG TIME NO SEE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Nashville this week; the first series between the clubs in NEPA since 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7 entering 2025. Before Tuesday, the last Moosic meeting between the Red Barons, then a Phillies affiliate, and the Sounds, a Reds affiliate at the time, was June 16, 1991, at Lackawanna County Stadium - a 3-1 Nashville win. The RailRiders dropped four of five at First Horizon Park in May.

ROTY REHAB- Luis Gil threw 75 pitches in his second rehab start with the RailRiders, striking out seven and walking one in 4.1 innings of work in Tuesday's Nashville opener; his longest of four Minor League rehab starts this season. The reigning American League Rookie-of-the-Year made two appearances for Somerset on this rehab assignment, working 3.1 innings in both games on 50 and 57 pitches, respectively, before throwing 67 pitches over 3.1 innings in a start last Wednesday at Rochester.

100!- The RailRiders will play game 100 of the year tonight, sporting a 59-40 record with a .268 batting average and a 4.33 ERA. Last season's 89-win team was 56-44 at the 100-game mark for skipper Shelley Duncan with a .263 average and a 4.95 staff ERA. Al Pedrique's 91-win Triple-A National Championship club of 2016 was 62-38 after 100 games. Marc Bombard's 2002 club was 64-36 at this point en route to a 91-win campaign.

SIX-PACK SUMMER- Jesús Rodríguez became the second player to drive in six in a single game this month, matching Everson Pereira's effort in his cycle game on July 5. Rodríguez carries a RailRiders' season-best 16-game hitting streak into play tonight. The catcher is already riding a 21-game on-base streak, his second longest of the season after 32 straight to start his Triple-A career.

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won four of six in Rochester and has won or split nine consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 37-14 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

DEALING DAYS- Two days after the Yankees traded right-hander Clayton Beeter to the Washington Nationals for Amed Rosario, New York traded Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Monday. Carrasco went 2-2 for the Yankees at the outset of the season with a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings. The 38-year-old was 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA for the RailRiders over 52.1 innings. He shined in the second half prior to the trade, going 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA over 36.2 innings of work in six starts, compiling 24 strikeouts to five walks.

BIG BAT ENERGY- Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday afternoon, giving him 13 over 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion on June 27. The outfielder had 16 in 49 games with Somerset and enters play tonight with a Minor League Baseball-best 29 home runs this year. Jones became the seventh Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Jose Rojas, who has accomplished the feat twice this season.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 38 home runs over 21 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three full months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .308 batting average is second-best across all 120 full-season Minor League teams this month, while its .537 slugging percentage and .925 OPS lead all MiLB teams in July.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Tampa Bay 7-5. Cody Bellinger and Anthony Volpe both homered, backing Max Fried's 12th win of the year... Somerset shut out Richmond 1-0. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out five over six innings and George Lombard, Jr. drove in the lone run of the game... Hudson Valley beat Wilmington 13-6. Dillon Lewis and Coby Morales had three hits and three runs batted in apiece... Tampa lost to Clearwater 11-8 in 10 innings. Three players drove in a pair of runs each in the loss.







