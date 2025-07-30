Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (12-16, 39-61) vs. Charlotte Knights (13-14, 49-53)

Wednesday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (1-0, 3.91) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gómez (3-2, 2.04)

IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME: In their 100th game of the season, the Rochester Red Wings opened their first series against the Charlotte Knights since 2019...Rochester kept Charlotte scoreless through eight innings Tuesday night, and mashed 19 hits, including five homers, to beat the Knights, 16-1...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ went 6.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts en route to his first victory of the season...DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO finished a triple shy of the cycle, and 3B TREY LIPSCOMB recorded the first multi-home run game of his Triple-A career...both 1B YOHANDY MORALES and PH-RF ANDREW PINCKNEY tacked on homers in the offensive effort...Rochester will look to make it two-straight against the Chicago White Sox top affiliate tonight, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound against Knights RHP Yoendrys Gómez... The 15-run win marked the Red Wings largest margin of victory since a 17-0 win against Toledo on 9/1/2022, and the largest against Charlotte since a 15-0 victory on June 22, 1997.

THE ALVA-REST IS HISTORY: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ threw 6.0 shutout innings last night, allowing just two hits and striking out seven en route to his first win of the season... the southpaw became just the third Red Wing pitcher since 2004 to toss 6.0 shutout innings on two or fewer hits with seven strikeouts and no walks (last CADE CAVALLI, 7/6/22 at LHV)... On the road this season, Alvarez has logged a 2.91 ERA (15 ER/46.1 IP) while holding opposing batters to a .216 batting average across nine starts.

JULY-IN' HIGH: The Red Wings offense combined for five homers last night for the second time in five days (7/24 vs. SWB), tied for their most in a single game since 2019 against LHV on 4/13 (6)...they also combined to a season-high 16 runs in the contest, and rank second in the International League in that category in the month of July...over that same timespan, Rochester also shares the IL lead with 38 home runs, and rank inside the top three with 212 total hits (2nd), 372 total bases (2nd), 132 RBI (2nd), 105 walks (2nd), 44 stolen bases (2nd), a .369 OBP (2nd), .488 SLG (3rd), and .857 OPS (3rd)... 38 homers in a calendar month is the most by a Red Wings team since June of 2021 (40).

ANDREW PINCKNEY and ANDRÉS CHAPARRO each belted a home run in the sixth inning...both home runs came on a 3-2 count, making then the first pair of Red Wings teammates to hit a long ball on a full count in the same inning since Matt Marci and Danny Valencia did so in the sixth inning of a 9-6 win over Buffalo on 9/1/2009.

YO-HANDY WITH THE BAT: With a multi-hit performance in which he launched his seventh home run as a Red Wing, 1B YOHANDY MORALES extended his team-leading on-base streak to 21-straight games, and hitting streak to eight games...over the course of those 21 games since 7/1, the former Miami Hurricane is slashing .307/.366/.545 with a .911 OPS, six homers, and three doubles, with an International League-leading 25 RBI... His 21-game on-base streak is the longest by a Red Wing since 2025 National League All-Star James Wood reached in 34-straight from 4/20-6/25 a season ago.

HOLY CHAP!: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO has now homered in four straight games, reaching base five times last night while finishing a triple short of the cycle with three RBI, two walks and two runs scored...he has also now picked up an RBI in six-straight, the longest active streak in the International League and longest by a Red Wing since TREY LIPSCOMB a season ago (7, 6/30-8/30)...the homer marked his 10th as a Red Wing in 2025, and 14th overall in just 42 games played... Chaparro is the first Red Wing to homer across four-straight games in the span of a week since he did so himself from 8/7-9 in 2024.

PINCK PONY CLUB: OF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-3 at the plate last night, coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter and kickstarting the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run... the 353-foot shot over the right field wall marked Pinckney's 14th home run of the season, tied with NICK SCHNELL for most of any Red Wing in 2025...the Alabama Crimson Tide product became just the fourth Red Wing since 1975 to tally at least 14 homers paired with 25-plus stolen bases in a single season, joining Andrew Stevenson in 2022, Damon Buford in 1994, and John Shelby in 1982... Pinckney is the first Red Wings pinch hitter to launch a homer since Brian Dinkelman on 5/31/2013, also in Charlotte against the Knights.

YOU'VE BEEN SCHNELL'D: OF NICK SCHNELL delivered a triple and a pair of singles in last night's game, combining for five total bases...the former Tampa Bay Rays' first-round draft pick built onto his impressive July, and has now posted a .379 (33-for-87) batting average (4th in IL) with nine homers (T-2nd), 18 XBH (1st), 22 RBI (T-3rd), and an OPS of 1.259 (3rd) across the month...Schnell is also tied for first in the International League in total bases (71), and hits (33) over that span.

KISS THEM GOODBYE: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB delivered a multi-homer performance last night, launching a three-run shot in the top of the eighth followed by a two-run blast in the top of the ninth...this marked his first multi-home run game at the Triple-A level while tallying five RBI for the Red Wings...he is the first Red Wing to homer twice in two innings since Jake Alu on 9/7/2022 (3rd & 4th inn.)... This season with runners in scoring position, Lipscomb is batting .316 (24-for-76) with four doubles and two home runs, ranking him second on the team (min. 60 AB) behind ROBERT HASSELL III (.368).







