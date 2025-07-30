Rain Halts Any Chance of a Saints Comeback in 4-3 Loss in Eight Innings

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - At least the St. Paul Saints played an official game despite playing the final three innings with a steady rainfall. If a ninth inning comeback was to occur, the Saints will never know as play was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 4-3 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Just like he did on Tuesday night, Carson McCusker drove in a run in the first inning giving the Saints the lead. Luke Keaschall walked, stole second, and scored on a McCusker double to left giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The run was given right back in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Kreidler singled to left with two outs and scored on a Jace Jung double to right tying the game at one.

In the third, the Mud Hens grabbed the lead as Brian Serven led off by reaching on a fielding error from Jose Miranda at third. Hao-Yu Lee's single to right-center sent Serven to third and a single by Trey Sweeney off the glove of the second baseman Keaschall scored Serven giving the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead.

The Mud Hens added a run in the fifth when Gage Workman led off with a double to right, took third on a groundout, and scored when Lee hit a ground ball to short with the infield drawn in, but Payton Eeles' throw home was offline and Workman scored putting the Mud Hens up 3-1.

In the sixth the Saints tied the game as McCusker led off with a walk, Eeles singled him to second, and both scored on a two run double down the third base line by Jose Miranda tying the game at three.

With two outs and nobody on the Mud Hens took the lead in the bottom of the inning on three straight singles. Trei Cruz singled to left and after a pitching change, back-to-back singles by Andrew Navigato and Workman, the latter driving in a run, put the Mud Hens up 4-3.

The Saints failed to tie a franchise record of five-straight games with double-digit hits collecting just five on Wednesday night.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (1-6, 6.58) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Troy Watson (0-0, 3.60). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.