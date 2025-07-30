Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Over 6,700 baseball fans combined to set a new world record Tuesday as their collective signatures on the World's Most Autographed Baseball have set a new mark for the most signatures on a single piece of sports memorabilia.
The 8-foot, 1,200 pound replica baseball embarked on a 2,600-mile, 15-stadium trek across the Minor Leagues in the upper Midwest and Northeast United States from June 24-July 26, culminating with the final stop at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York City, where following the signature of the Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr., the new world record for most autographed piece of sports memorabilia was certified by Guinness Book of World Records adjudicator Andy Glass.
"Following the World's Most Autographed Baseball on its summer road trip has been nothing short of extraordinary, but what truly stands out is the sense of community it fostered at every stop," said Kristin Sutton, Minor League Baseball Vice President, Marketing. "Witnessing thousands of fans engage with this tour, excited to leave their mark on a piece of history, underscores the unique bond we share with them. We're thrilled to have broken a Guinness World Record and showcase the spirit and excitement that our MiLB ballparks bring to communities nationwide."
The World's Most Autographed Baseball was signed by 200 or more fans at each of the 15 stadium stops, and by 684 more outside MLB's offices in New York City on July 29:
Date Team City Signatures
June 24 Indianapolis Indians Indianapolis, IN 551
June 26 Fort Wayne TinCaps Fort Wayne, IN 354
June 28 Toledo Mud Hens Toledo, OH 585
July 1 Dayton Dragons Dayton, OH 429
July 3 Louisville Bats Louisville, KY 200
July 5 Columbus Clippers Columbus, OH 413
July 6 Akron RubberDucks Akron, OH 224
July 8 Rochester Red Wings Rochester, NY 355
July 10 Syracuse Mets Syracuse, NY 328
July 12 Binghamton Rumble Ponies Binghamton, NY 316
July 18 Buffalo Bisons Buffalo, NY 414
July 20 Erie SeaWolves Erie, PA 270
July 22 Altoona Curve Altoona, PA 494
July 24 Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Allentown, PA 569
July 26 Jersey Shore BlueClaws Lakewood, NJ 564
July 29 Major League Baseball Office New York, NY 684
The 6,750 signatures topped the previous record of 2,146 signatures on a giant inflatable Cambridge United Football Club (UK) jersey in 2024.
