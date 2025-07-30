Sounds Blanked by RailRiders as Series Evens

MOOSIC, PA - Nashville dropped game two of the six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 1-0 on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The Sounds were held to four hits and kept off the scoreboard for the third time in the last six games. A quartet of Nashville pitchers limited the RailRiders to just six hits, but one run being enough to even the series at a game apiece.

In a battle of top 30 pitching prospects, Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez did not earn a decision after working three-plus innings where he allowed two hits and no runs despite four walks. Rodriguez and the Sounds stranded three in the first inning after three straight baserunners reached following a leadoff single and lineout double play to start the night for Rodriguez. The Brewers' no. 24-rated prospect allowed his second hit to start the top of the fourth inning ahead of back-to-back walks. Rodriguez struck out the next two RailRiders he faced before reliever Josh Maciejewski struck out the first batter he faced to clean up the inning and strand the bases loaded for the second time.

Drew Avans collected the first of four Nashville hits for the night with a leadoff single to begin the fourth inning. Freddy Zamora lined a two-out single up the middle in the top of the fifth and Nick Kahle made it three straight innings with a hit for Nashville as he doubled to start the top of sixth. Kahle was left standing on second as each of the next three batters behind him were retired by Beck who worked six scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts en route to the win.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth off Maciejewski. A leadoff single was followed by a fielder's choice out and the second single of the inning that pushed runners to the corners. Maciejewski worked a sac fly that scored Jeimer Candelario before Jesus Liranzo pitched Nashville out of the inning, leaving another RailRider stranded.

Nashville's final hit of the night came via Tyler Black who extended his hitting and on-base streak with a two-out single in the top of the ninth inning. The two teams combined to go 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position for the game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 10 runners on base while the Sounds left all four that got hits on Wednesday night.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth Nashville start on Thursday night. First pitch from PNC Field is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MAMBA MENTALITY: Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games and pushed his on-base streak to 14 games with a two-out single in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday night against the RailRiders. His nine-game hitting streak is tied for the third-longest of the season by a Nashville player. He joined Daz Cameron who saw his nine-game streak come to an end last Thursday when the Sounds were shutout against Charlotte. Since beginning his current hitting streak on June 9, Black is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with a double, triple, and two home runs, with eight RBI. He also had a three-game stint with the Brewers mixed in there where he went 2-for-6 with a double and RBI in his only Major League action of the season so far. Black's 14-game on-base streak is tied for the seventh-longest of the season for a Nashville player.

KAHLE YOU DIG GIT: Nick Kahle produced the only extra-base hit of the night for Nashville after lacing a double off Brendan Beck in the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday night. Kahle's hitting streak is up to 6 games, second-longest active streak on the team behind Tyler Black (9 G). The six-game streak extends what is already a career-best hitting streak for the catcher who has played in just 17 games on the season. After not getting a hit in any of his first five games, Kahle has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and has a hit in five of the eight road games he has played in this year. Over his last six games, the former fourth-round pick is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with three doubles and a RBI.

RISPY BUSINESS: The Sounds were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday night and left all four runners stranded. The Sounds are tied for third in the International League this season, hitting .273 with RISP along with the Charlotte Knights. Lehigh Valley leads the circuit hitting .286 with 100 more chances than Nashville after Wednesday's loss. On the flip side, Nashville pitchers combined to hold the RailRiders without a hit in seven opportunities with runners in scoring position to keep the game within striking distance. Opponents are hitting just .234 off Nashville with RISP this year, the third-best mark by a pitching staff in the International League behind Jacksonville (.219) and Durham (.224).

IN PLAY, OUTS: Nashville had just five strikeouts while at the plate on Wednesday night, the 13th time this season with five or fewer strikeouts in a game. It was just the fourth game this year in which the Sounds and their opponents had struck out 9 or fewer times combined in the same game. The Sounds and Gwinnett combined for just six strikeouts on April 30th in Gwinnett when Nashville had four at the plate and just two on the mound.







