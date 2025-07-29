Zamora's Clutch Ninth-Inning Base Hit Lifts Sounds over RailRiders

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Freddy Zamora drove in a pair of runs that began a big ninth inning, pushing the Nashville Sounds to a 7-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday from PNC Field. Jorge Alfaro connected for three hits with a homer, while Bruce Zimmermann locked down his third quality start of July.

Nashville scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the fifth off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Luis Gil. Alfaro swatted a solo home run over the right center field wall to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Sounds extended the lead against RailRiders reliever Zach Messinger. Tyler Black pulled a triple to right and scored on a base knock from Bobby Dalbec to make it 2-0. After Dalbec moved to second on a walk by Oliver Dunn, he came around to score on a single from Alfaro to increase the lead, 3-0.

The RailRiders scored their first runs in the bottom of the sixth off Sounds' reliever Bryan Hudson. T.J. Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario hit back-to-back doubles to make it 3-1. Candelario moved to third on a groundout and plated on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake to make it a one-run game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the eighth off Nashville reliever Elvis Peguero. Spencer Jones doubled and came around to score on a single by Rafael Flores to make it 3-3.

In the top of the ninth, Nashville rallied for two runs off RailRiders' reliever Scott Effross. Alfaro collected his third hit and Raynel Delgado doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Zamora singled, scoring both to make it a 5-3 ballgame. He later stole second and was plated on an RBI single by Daz Cameron to move the score, 6-3. Cameron stole second as well and came around to score on a base hit from Drew Avans to cap a four-run top of the ninth for Nashville.

The RailRiders put two runners in scoring position in the top of the ninth but Sounds reliever Joel Payamps closed the door and finalized a 7-3 win for Nashville.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-2, 3.71) makes his second start since returning from the injured list on Wednesday, trying to extend the Sounds winning streak to four. First pitch from PNC Field is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

FAR FAR AWAY: Jorge Alfaro rocketed a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the fifth on Tuesday for his 14th longball of the season, and first home run since his solo blast against the Memphis Redbirds on July 6. Alfaro is having his best offensive month of the year in July, hitting .340 with three home runs and nine RBI over 13 games. Last week against the Charlotte Knights, the 32-year-old went 4-for-10 with a double and four runs. The Sounds have been very successful in games that Alfaro has homered in, sporting a 10-3 record after the catcher's solo shot against the RailRiders.

I'M THE MANN: Bruce Zimmermann was outstanding once again on Tuesday, tossing his third quality start for the month of July. A big reason for the right-hander's success is his shutdown first innings. He has not allowed a run in the first inning since the last time he faced the RailRiders back on May 22. The Nashville pitching staff is one of the best in first inning ERA, holding a 3.74 ERA over 101.0 frames to rank No. 3 in the International League. Over his last 12.0 innings dating back to last week's start against Charlotte, Zimmermann has notched 11.0 scoreless frames.

ROAD WARRIOR: Oliver Dunn is hitting .219 overall this season in his 74 games played with Nashville, but on the road, he's created a slash line of .245/.345/.515. The road success continued for Dunn on Tuesday night, going 1-for-2 with a walk. The 27-year-old's last road series was against the Durham Bulls, where he went 6-for-18 (.333) with three RBI and three walks. Over his last 12 road games, Dunn has recorded at least a hit in nine and reached base in 10. With the base hit he collected against the RailRiders on Tuesday, he extended his road on-base streak to seven games and road hitting streak to four.

DAZZLING: Daz Cameron currently holds the longest on-base streak on the Sounds roster, and he extended it to 13 games with a 2-for-4 performance on Tuesday against the RailRiders. July has been kind to the 28-year-old outfielder who is batting .377 with five homers and 13 RBI over 15 games. Cameron has been even better on the road for Nashville this year, notching a .447 batting average with four homers in nine games away from First Horizon Park. He also increased his road hitting streak to four games after leading off Tuesday night's game with a base hit to left.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.