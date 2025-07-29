Right-Handed Pitcher Percival Called up to Saints for Triple-A Debut; Lefty Rozek Returns

TOLEDO, OH - The St. Paul Saints start a road trip at Fifth Third Field trying to re-capture the momentum of back-to-back comeback wins this past weekend at home, and with two new pitchers in tow. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints have announced that right-hander Cole Percival has been promoted from Double-A Wichita, along with left-handed pitcher Aaron Rozek joining the Saints on their weeklong road trip in Toledo.

Percival, 26, is in his fifth professional season and began the year in the Yankees organization after signing as a minor league free agent in January. The Riverside, California native joined New York's Double-A club at Somerset, allowing seven earned runs in 5.0 innings across just five appearances before his release on April 25. Percival latched on with the Twins organization five days later, signing a new minor league deal and joining Minnesota's High-A club in Cedar Rapids where he impressed, firing a scoreless relief appearance in six of nine appearances and going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA (4 ER, 13.1 IP). Percival was promptly promoted to Double-A Wichita on June 10 and has pitched in 14 games for the Wind Surge this year and compiled a 2-2 record with a 3.00 ERA (6 ER, 18.0 IP) while walking just five (a 7% BB-rate) and striking out 19 (26 K%). He has also converted 3-of-3 save opportunities with Wichita.

Percival's first appearance with the Saints will mark his Triple-A debut after spending parts of the last four seasons in Double-A and making 60 appearances, 44 of them in relief, at the level across stints with the Dodgers, Angels, D-Backs, Yankees, and Twins organizations. The UC-Riverside product is the son of the former four-time All-Star Troy Percival, who over the course of 14 big league seasons, saved 358 regular season games and closed out seven victories in the postseason, including Game 7 of the 2002 World Series for the Angels.

In addition to Percival's addition, the Twins also transferred Burnsville native Rozek to the Saints roster from Wichita. The left-hander has pitched in 11 previous games with St. Paul the past two years, including one spot start already this season. Rozek last threw for the Saints on April 26 vs Indianapolis at CHS Field and allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits across 4.0 innings of work while walking four and striking out three. Rozek has pitched to the tune of a 3.53 ERA (31 ER, 79.0) this season with Wichita and his 83.0 total innings between St. Paul and Wichita lead the Minnesota farm system this year. The former Minnesota State Maverick is one of five Minnesota-born players to have suited up for the Saints in their Triple-A history.

The Saints roster now stands at 25, three shy of the league maximum, with 12 pitchers and 13 position players.







