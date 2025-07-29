Triple Play Helps Bisons Slip Past Syracuse 1-0 Tuesday Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Behind dominant pitching and a standout triple play, the Buffalo Bisons edged out the Syracuse Mets 1-0 in a tense, low-scoring battle at Sahlen Field on Monday night in the first game of their six-game series.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Buffalo scraped together just enough offense to support a sharp performance from starter Anders Tolhurst. The right-hander tossed five and one-third scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out four. He was backed by strong relief appearances from Trenton Wallace, Hayden Juenger, and Robinson Piña, who combined to preserve the shutout and seal the win.

Buffalo scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Christian Bethancourt hit a ball up the middle. Pable Lopez had trouble fielding the baseball, allowing it to trickle into center field. Orelvis Martinez scored from second to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead they would not surrender.

Outfielder RJ Schreck led the Bisons offensively, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Michael Stefanic also added a hit and a run scored, while Yohendrick Pinango chipped in with a base knock of his own. Despite going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base, Buffalo capitalized just enough to secure the win.

The highlight of the night came on defense, when the Bisons turned a rare triple play in the middle innings, executed flawlessly by Michael Stefanic, Martinez, Buddy Kennedy, and Bethancourt. The play kept the Mets off the board and electrified the home crowd in the top of the seventh inning.

It was the first triple play recorded by the Bisons in the previous two seasons. The last one came against the St. Paul Saints on June 2, 2023 in which Otto Lopez and Davis Schneider combined to record three outs on a line drive to the short stop.

The Bisons are set to take on the Syracuse Mets for game two of their six-game series Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 at Salhen field. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







