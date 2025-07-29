RailRiders Edged by Nashville in the Ninth

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the RailRiders.

Yankees MLB Rehabber Luis Gil started for the RailRiders, striking out seven through four scoreless frames until the fifth when he surrendered a solo homer to Jorge Alfaro, giving the Sounds a 1-0 edge.

The Sounds put two more on the board in the top of the sixth. After Tyler Black tripled, Bobby Dalbeck lined an RBI base hit to center for a 2-0 advantage. Later in the inning, Alfaro singled home Dalbec for a 3-0 cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break up the shutout bid. T.J. Rumfield doubled to lead off and scored when Jemier Candelario roped a double to center to pull the RailRiders within two. A Braden Shewmake sacrifice fly plated Candelario, cutting the deficit to one.

RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro kept SWB within striking distance in the eighth, striking out the side to keep the game a one-run contest. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the home half of the frame. Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled with two outs and scored on a Rafael Flores single to tie the game at three.

In the ninth, Nashville scored four runs on five consecutive hits to take the lead. Zamora put the Sounds up two with a single to center, and two more runs crossed on a Drew Evans base hit, putting the Sounds ahead 7-3.

Gil worked 4.1 frames, allowing three hits and one run on 75 pitches. Scott Effross (1-3) surrendered four runs on five hits in a third of an inning pitched in the loss. Zimmerman tossed six scoreless innings, giving up four hits. Elvis Peguero (3-2) earned the victory, tossing one inning, allowing one run on two hits.

The RailRiders continue their homestand against the Sounds on Wednesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Brendan Beck (2-1) to face Nashville's Carlos Rodriguez (3-2). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

21-6, 59-40







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.