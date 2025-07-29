SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Nashville Sounds (15-12, 59-41) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-5, 59-39)

July 29, 2025 | Game 99 | Home Game 50 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Bruce Zimmerman (6-5, 4.36) vs. RH Luis Gil (0-0, 13.50)

Zimmerman: Allowed 3 R on 6 H over 6.0 IP with K & 0 BB in 7/22 ND vs. CLT (10-7 Sounds)

Gil: Surrendered 5 R on 4 H over 3.1 IP in 7/ 23 ND @ ROC with 4 K & 3 BB (8-6 RailRiders in 12)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY (July 27, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hit three home runs to top the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. Jesus Rodriguez homered twice and drove in six, but the RailRiders needed a two-run home run from Bryan De La Cruz to secure the series win.

Rodriguez gave the RailRiders a 3-0 lead in the third with his fourth home run of the year. After Andrew Velazquez and Duke Ellis each singled to start the inning, Rodriguez launched an 0-2 offering from Chase Solesky 403 feet to left for the early advantage. The Red Wings plated a run against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle in the bottom of the fourth. Nasim Nunez led off the inning with a single and stole second. Nick Schnell's two-out single drove in Nunez to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edge to two. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Velazquez worked a six-pitch walk and Ellis singled on the first pitch he saw. Rodriguez lined his second three-run homer of the day to the seats in left for a 6-1 RailRiders lead. Rochester tallied four against Leonardo Pestana in the bottom of the fifth. Nunez walked and scored on a single from Yohandy Morales. After Schnell walked, Andres Chapparo hit a 469-foot home run to center to draw the Wings within one at 6-5. The Red Wings took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Nick Schnell. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the top of the seventh. With one on and one away, De La Cruz's 10th home run of the year gave the RailRiders an 8-7 edge.

Joel Kuhnel worked a scoreless seventh and Harrison Cohen pitched 1.1 innings of shutout relief through the eighth and into the ninth. Baron Stuart recorded the final two outs for his first professional save. Sandridge notched the win while Mason Thompson took the loss.

OVER/ UNDER- The RailRiders enter play tonight 20 games over .500 for the first time this season. The club had been as low as five games under on May 29 at 23-28. An eight-game winning streak in early June pushed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre level and back above .500. This month's 11-game winning streak carried the team from seven games over to 18 games above.

ROTY REHAB- Luis Gil is scheduled to continue his MLB Rehab Assignment with the RailRiders this evening. Gil was placed on the Yankees' 60-day Injured List on March 24 with a right lat strain. The reigning American League Rookie-of-the-Year has made two appearances for Somerset on this rehab assignment, working 3.1 innings in both games on 50 and 57 pitches, respectively, before throwing 67 pitches over 3.1 innings in a start last Wednesday at Rochester.

SIX-PACK SUMMER- Jesús Rodríguez became the second player to drive in six in a single game this month, matching Everson Pereira's effort in his cycle game on July 5. Rodríguez carries a RailRiders' season-best 15-game hitting streak into play tonight.

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won four of six in Rochester and has won or split nine consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 37-13 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

LONG TIME NO SEE- Nashville makes its way to Moosic for the first time since 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7 entering 2025. The last NEPA meeting between the Red Barons, then a Phillies affiliate, and the Sounds, a Reds affiliate at the time, was June 16, 1991, at Lackawanna County Stadium - a 3-1 Nashville win. The RailRiders dropped four of five at First Horizon Park in May.

FLOWER CITY FINALE - Sunday's win was the 350th for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Rochester in franchise history, dating back to the 1989 season. The RailRiders have closed out their set with the Red Wings for 2025 and won 11 of 16 games.

DEALING DAYS- Two days after the Yankees traded right-hander Clayton Beeter to the Washington Nationals for Amed Rosario, New York traded Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Monday. Carrasco went 2-2 for the Yankees at the outset of the season with a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings. The 38-year-old was 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA for the RailRiders over 52.1 innings. He shined in the second half prior to the trade, going 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA over 36.2 innings of work in six starts, compiling 24 strikeouts to five walks.

BIG BAT ENERGY- Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday afternoon, giving him 13 over 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion on June 27. The outfielder had 16 in 49 games with Somerset and enters play tonight with a Minor League Baseball-best 29 home runs this year. Jones became the seventh Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Jose Rojas, who has accomplished the feat twice this season.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 38 home runs over 20 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three full months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .309 batting average is second-best across all 120 full-season Minor League teams this month, while its .544 slugging percentage and .936 OPS lead all MiLB teams in July.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 4-2 to Tampa Bay. Ryan McMahon and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. dove in first-inning runs, but the Rays plated a run in the fifth and the eighth to take the opener... Somerset fell 7-0 at Erie. Dylan Jasso had three hits in the loss... Hudson Valley doubled up Rome 6-3. Five players drove in at least one run to lead the Renegades win... Tampa dropped another, falling 4-2 at Clearwater. The Tarpons have lost 10 straight heading into the back half of a split-week series against the Threshers.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.