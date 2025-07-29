Maeda Tosses Fourth Quality Start of Season in 5-3 Loss to Indy

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Indianapolis Indians with a 5-3 loss as Kenta Maeda tossed his fourth quality start of the season.

In the top of the second inning, Cam Devanney crushed his 19th homer of the season to left center field and took the lead 1-0. Jonathon Long crushed his 16th homer of the season to left field and tied the game immediately for a 1-1 tie game.

After four quiet innings, Moises Ballesteros ripped an opposite-field RBI-single and scored Chase Strumpf for a 2-1 lead. Two at-bats later, after Owen Caissie ripped his 25th double of the season, Long grounded into a force out and plated the third and final of the game for Iowa.

But, Indy scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning with two singles and a double that put the Indians in front for the rest of the game 5-3.

Kenta Maeda tossed six innings, allowed a run on four hits and struck out seven batters in the process as he earned his fourth quality start of the season and second straight.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday, July 30 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.







