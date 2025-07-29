Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 at Charlotte

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-16, 38-61) vs. Charlotte Knights (13-13, 49-52)

Tuesday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-7, 4.66) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (3-7, 5.68)

ON TO THE NEXT QUEST: The Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/WB RailRiders clashed for the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field...Scranton/WB came out on top in a back-and-forth contest by a score of 8-7, clinching the six-game series...RF NICK SCHNELL and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO each launched a homer and collected three RBI apiece...LF DARREN BAKER put together a three-hit performance and swiped his 20th bag of the season...the Red Wings will travel to Truist Field in Charlotte, NC to take on the Knights in a six-game series, the first of which will be the Red Wings 100th game of the season...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the start on the bump in the opener against Charlotte's RHP Evan McKendry... Today marks the first time the Wings have faced off with the Chicago White Sox top affiliate since 2019...the Wings are 186-211 all-time against the Knights, and 84-113 in Charlotte.

SCHNELL SHOCKED: RF NICK SCHNELL launched a two-run homer Sunday, as a part of a 2-for-4 day in which he knocked in three runs...Schnell's homer was launched 420 feet over the right field wall, putting him in sole possession of first place in homers by any Red Wing this season with 14...with his multi-hit game, the former Tampa Bay Rays' first-round draft pick built onto his impressive month of July, posting a .366 (30-for-82) batting average (8th in IL) with nine homers (T-2nd in IL), 17 XBH (1st in IL), 22 RBI (T-3rd in IL), and an OPS of 1.240 (3rd in IL)...Schnell is also tied for first in the International League in total bases (66), and ranks second in hits (30) over that span... Of his 14 homers, seven have come off of relief pitchers, against whom Schnell has knocked in 24 RBI.

CHAPPY HOUR: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO crushed his ninth homer of the season, and his third in as many starts, in the sixth inning of Sunday afternoon's game...the Venezuelan-born slugger's blast travelled 469 feet and over the batter's eye in center field, marking the furthest homer hit by a Red Wing this season, and the second farthest hit by any International League hitter in 2025 (Roman Anthony, WOR, 497 on 6/7 vs. ROC)...four of the Venezuela native's nine homers with Rochester have traveled at least 400 feet... The former New York Yankee prospect's three-straight games with a homer marks the first time he has done so since he hit homers in four straight games from 8/7-8/9/2024 @ BUF

BAKER'S DOZEN: LF DARREN BAKER posted a 3-for-5 game on Sunday with a double and a pair of singles, as well as his 20th stolen base on the season...the California native eclipsed 300 career hits as a Red Wing with his second knock of the game, and now has 77 stolen bases in a Rochester uniform, just seven behind Damon Buford for second-most in franchise history...Baker's 301 hits are the most by any Red Wing in the Nationals Era (since 2021), and he also leads the way in stolen bases, walks (114), runs scored (154), and games played (290).

DEADLINE BEETER: RHP CLAYTON BEETER became the first player since at least 2004 to pitch for and against Rochester in the same series, throwing 1.2 innings for Scranton/WB on Wednesday, then a scoreless frame with a strikeout for the Red Wings in the series finale on Sunday...the Texas Tech alum was involved in a deal on Saturday night, sending INF Amed Rosario to the Yankees in exchange for Beeter and 18-year-old OF Browm Martinez... Beeter's 6th-inning slider was recorded at 3,099 RPMs, the highest spin rate recorded by a Red Wings pitcher since 2023 (Paolo Espino).

KEEPIN' IT YO-ING: 3B YOHANDY MORALES put together a 2-for-4 day on Sunday afternoon, extending his on-base streak to 20 straight games and hitting streak to seven...the Miami product's on-base streak marks the longest by a Red Wing in 2025, and longest since OF James Wood reached base in 34 consecutive games in 2024...in July, the former second-round draft pick is slashing .305/.368/524, while hitting five homers and tacking on 22 RBI.

TRIFECTA: 2B JACKSON CLUFF legged out a triple on Sunday, going from home to third in 11.24 seconds, marking the second fastest home-to-third time in the International League this season, and the fastest of the year by a Red Wing...Cluff's third triple of the season marked the 14th of his Minor League career...all three of the BYU product's three-baggers this season have come on day games at Innovative Field.

CREWS DIRECTOR: Former Nationals #1 prospect, OF DYLAN CREWS, is set to join the Red Wings on a Major League Rehab assignment, as they head to Charlotte to face the Knights...the Louisiana State alum played in 49 games for the Wings in 2024, recording 56 hits (21 XBH), 30 RBI, and swiping 10 bags...he became the highest-drafted position player to be selected by a Rochester parent club and play for the Red Wings before making his MLB debut since the Amateur Draft was established in 1965... Crews was placed on the Injured List by Washington on 5/21 after straining his left oblique.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2005: On this day in 2005, the Red Wings pitched their way to a 3-0 shutout victory against the Charlotte Knights...LHP FRANCISCO LIRIANO was lights-out for the Wings, spinning 8.0 innings of one-hit ball with two walks and 10 punchouts...RHP BEAU KEMP came in for the ninth inning and tossed a scoreless inning, striking out one on the way to the save...all three runs in the contest came in the first inning courtesy of three straight RBI singles.

1985: On this day in 1985, OF LEE GRANGER launched two home runs in the same inning against the Toledo Mud Hens, marking the last time a Red Wing has accomplished the feat...the Illinois native was drafted in the 25th round of the 1981 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of the University of California, Irvine, and appeared in 103 games with Rochester from 1984-85...six different International League players have homered twice in an inning since 2004, most recently Johnathan Rodríguez with Columbus on 6/6/2024.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.