Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp smacked 14 hits and plated 10 runs in their 10-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Tuesday at VyStar Ballpark.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second. Jacob Berry singled, and Rob Brantly followed with a double. With runners on second and third, Dalvy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly scoring Berry and advancing Brantly to third. Harrison Spohn singled, bringing in another run, giving Jacksonville (61-41, 14-13) a two-run lead 2-0.

The Shrimp came back for seconds in the following inning. Jakob Marsee started the frame with a walk and Joe Mack doubled. With runners on second and third, Deyvison De Los Santos doubled, scoring both Marsee and Mack. Matt Mervis (12) went yard adding an additional two runs to the board and closing out the inning 6-0.

Leading by six in the fourth, Marsee walked, and Mack singled to put runners on first and third. De Los Santos cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-0.

Columbus (45-53, 11-15) broke through on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back singles from Kody Huff and Kahlil Watson put runners on first and third. Christian Cairo smoked a sacrifice fly, scoring Huff, cutting the deficit to 7-1.

Jhonkensy Noel (8) demolished a homer in the sixth cutting the Jumbo Shrimp lead down to five.

Jacksonville added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Marsee worked a walk to lead off the inning. In the ensuing at-bat, Mack (9) clobbered a two-run homer. Following a pitching change, De Los Santos singled and Mervis doubled putting runners in scoring position once again. Maximo Acosta singled, scoring Mervis widening the gap, 10-2.

The Clippers' final tally came in the top of the seventh. Watson (1) hit a solo homer, making the final score 10-3.

Jacksonville and Columbus continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.98 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Aaron Davenport (2-3, 5.98). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Join us Wednesday for some Polka music, here at the ballpark. It is also Wear it Home Wednesday! Be one of the first 500 people in through the Main Gate on Georgia Street to receive a classy Jumbo Shrimp T-Shirt! * 1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket* Giveaways are only available when entering the Main Gate on Georgia St. presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







