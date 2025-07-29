Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus
July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp smacked 14 hits and plated 10 runs in their 10-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Tuesday at VyStar Ballpark.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second. Jacob Berry singled, and Rob Brantly followed with a double. With runners on second and third, Dalvy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly scoring Berry and advancing Brantly to third. Harrison Spohn singled, bringing in another run, giving Jacksonville (61-41, 14-13) a two-run lead 2-0.
The Shrimp came back for seconds in the following inning. Jakob Marsee started the frame with a walk and Joe Mack doubled. With runners on second and third, Deyvison De Los Santos doubled, scoring both Marsee and Mack. Matt Mervis (12) went yard adding an additional two runs to the board and closing out the inning 6-0.
Leading by six in the fourth, Marsee walked, and Mack singled to put runners on first and third. De Los Santos cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-0.
Columbus (45-53, 11-15) broke through on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back singles from Kody Huff and Kahlil Watson put runners on first and third. Christian Cairo smoked a sacrifice fly, scoring Huff, cutting the deficit to 7-1.
Jhonkensy Noel (8) demolished a homer in the sixth cutting the Jumbo Shrimp lead down to five.
Jacksonville added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Marsee worked a walk to lead off the inning. In the ensuing at-bat, Mack (9) clobbered a two-run homer. Following a pitching change, De Los Santos singled and Mervis doubled putting runners in scoring position once again. Maximo Acosta singled, scoring Mervis widening the gap, 10-2.
The Clippers' final tally came in the top of the seventh. Watson (1) hit a solo homer, making the final score 10-3.
Jacksonville and Columbus continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.98 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Aaron Davenport (2-3, 5.98). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Join us Wednesday for some Polka music, here at the ballpark. It is also Wear it Home Wednesday! Be one of the first 500 people in through the Main Gate on Georgia Street to receive a classy Jumbo Shrimp T-Shirt! * 1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket* Giveaways are only available when entering the Main Gate on Georgia St. presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Bats with 7-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings Mash Five Homers, Topple Knights in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Four-Run Seventh Lifts Indians over I-Cubs in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Cruz Walks It off in Game One of Homestand - Toledo Mud Hens
- Maeda Tosses Fourth Quality Start of Season in 5-3 Loss to Indy - Iowa Cubs
- Robertson Homers in Knights Lopsided Loss to the Red Wings - Charlotte Knights
- Solo Homers Not Enough as Bats Fall to Storm Chasers - Louisville Bats
- Saints Walked-Off in Ninth by Mud Hens, 6-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Edged by Nashville in the Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Drop Heartbreaker to Open Series in Worcester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mounty Homers For Second Time On Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Wetherholt Drives Home Three, Drills Third Lead-Off Homer to Beat Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora's Clutch Ninth-Inning Base Hit Lifts Sounds over RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Waldrep's Season-High 7.0 Innings Leads 3-0 Gwinnett Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Triple Play Helps Bisons Slip Past Syracuse 1-0 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Stripers Stifle Bulls 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Launch Your Career in Sports Sales with the All New Red Wings Sales Academy - Rochester Red Wings
- July 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Johan Oviedo Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- HOT TAMALES® X 'PIGS Collaboration Unveiled - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Percival Called up to Saints for Triple-A Debut; Lefty Rozek Returns - St. Paul Saints
- Joe Harrington Named Gwinnett Stripers' General Manager - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus
- Jacksonville Pummels Durham, Blast Seven Home Runs in 12-6 Win
- Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss
- Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss
- Berry's Clutch Home Run Secures Thursday Win for Jacksonville