July 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (51-50, 12-15) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (61-40, 19-8)

Tuesday, July 29 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kenta Maeda (3-4, 6.49) vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series vs. the Indianapolis Indians tonight...right-hander Kenta Maeda is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Johan Oviedo will start for Indianapolis on Major League rehab.

FINALE IN LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats on Sunday by an 8-4 score... Greg Allen had two hits including a home run... Spencer Turnbull suffered the loss as he worked 3.0 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts in his I-Cubs debut... Connor Noland worked 4.0 scoreless frames and struck out one in relief.

HIT PARADE: Iowa's 16 hits on Saturday were the third-most the club has had all season, trailing a 24 hit game on April 16 vs. St. Paul and a 18 hit effort on May 16 vs. St. Paul...last season, the I-Cubs only reached 16 hits on two occasions with the season high being 18 on Sept. 15 vs. Louisville...last night marked the 13th time this season Iowa has reached the 10 run mark and first since July 3 vs. Omaha.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

DO NOT PASS: Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 9-0 win over Louisville...marked their first shutout since a 3-0 win on June 15 also vs. Louisville...the Iowa Cubs recorded six shutouts all of last season.

FREE PASS: Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their second-most walks of the season with 11, trailing the team's season high of 12 set on May 17...the I-Cubs are one of three teams in the International League this season with at least two games of at least 11 free passes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TYSON!: Today, Tyson Miller celebrates his 30th birthday...he shares this date of birth with two-time Major League All-Stars Mike Williams and Jim LaMarque ...he also shares a birthday with Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris and Happy Days Actor Roz Kelly.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder Christian Franklin went 3-for-4 with three RBI and hit his eighth home run of the season Saturday night...in seven games since the break, Franklin is batting .370 (9-for-24) with five doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 10 walks...Christian ranks among International League leaders in walks (2nd, 63), runs scored (6th, 61) and on-base percentage (10th, .397).

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday night...Bally has reached base in 23 straight games dating back to June 24 in which he is batting .330 (29-for-88)...it is tied for the longest such streak by an I-Cub this season with himself in which he had a 23-game streak from April 11-May 8...Bally leads the IL with 111 hits.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long tallied two walks Saturday night and has now walked in eight straight games...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

PROSPECTING: Thursday, MLB.com updated their Top 30 prospects in the Cubs' organization and it features 10 players on the I-Cubs, including No. 1 Owen Caissie, No. 2 Moises Ballesteros, No. 4 Kevin Alcántara, No. 6 Jonathon Long, No. 9 Brandon Birdsell, No. 10 James Triantos, No. 14 Christian Franklin, No. 16 Jack Neely, No. 21 Will Sanders and No. 23 Ben Cowles.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis have played five games this season on April 1-6 at Victory Field in Indianapolis with Iowa winning three of those games...the I-Cubs have outscored Indianapolis by a 22-15 margin.







