Red Wings Mash Five Homers, Topple Knights in Series Opener

In their 100th game of the season, the Rochester Red Wings opened their first series against the Charlotte Knights since 2019. Rochester kept Charlotte scoreless through eight innings Tuesday night, and mashed 19 hits, including five homers, to beat the Knights, 16-1. LHP Andrew Alvarez went 6.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts en route to his first victory of the season. DH Andrés Chaparro finished a triple shy of the cycle, and 3B Trey Lipscomb recorded the first multi-home run game of his Triple-A career. Both 1B Yohandy Morales and PH-RF Andrew Pinckney tacked on homers in the offensive effort. The 15-run win marked Rochester's largest against Charlotte since a 15-0 victory on June 22, 1997.

Rochester broke the ballgame open in the top of the third. SS Nasim Nuñez delivered a one-out single before stealing second. CF Robert Hassell III followed up with an RBI groundball single toward first base to score Nuñez and put the Wings up 1-0. Rehabbing RF Dylan Crews was hit by a pitch before Yohandy Morales drove his seventh homer of the year 400 feet deep to left to extend the Rochester advantage to 4-0. Andrés Chaparro managed a two-out single before the inning expired, but was stranded as the Wings carried their lead into the bottom of the third.

The Red Wings added to their lead in the top of the fifth. On a full count to lead off the inning, Andrew Pinckney, who replaced Dylan Crews in the Rochester lineup, sent the ball over the right field wall. With his 14th long ball of the season, Pinckney enters a tie with LF Nick Schnell for the most home runs of any Red Wing this year. Following the solo shot, Yohandy Morales and Nick Schnell managed back-to-back singles that set the stage for Andrés Chaparro. After also working a full count, the Venezuela native picked up his third hit of the evening; a 379-foot bomb over the left-center wall for his 10 home run of the year and fourth straight game with a homer.

Rochester turned the game into a blowout in the top of the seventh. Nick Schnell took an inside pitch and sent it into right field, advancing all the way to third base for his third triple of the year with the Red Wings, and ninth overall. In the next at-bat, Schnell came in to score on a wild pitch. Two walks and a single followed, loading the bases for Robert Hassell III. The former eighth overall selection in the 2020 draft picked up his second RBI hit of the single, a two-run knock into center field to extend the Red Wings lead to 11-0.

Three more runs came in for the Red Wings in the top of the eighth. Nick Schnell picked up his third hit of the night, a single into right field to lead off the inning. After Andrés Chaparro reached base for his fifth time of the night with a walk, Trey Lipscomb notched a three-run home run to left field that made the score 14-0 in favor of Rochester.

Trey Lipscomb came through again for the Wings in the ninth inning. With two outs and a runner on, the University of Tennessee product launched a home run to left field for his second of the night, and second in as many innings. This marked his first multi-homer game at the Triple-A level and gave Rochester a 16-run advantage heading into the final half-inning of play.

Rochester allowed one run in the bottom of the ninth via a solo shot off the bat of RF Will Robertson, but cemented their 16-1 win via a strikeout.

Starting on the mound for the Red Wings Tuesday night was LHP Andrew Alvarez, who picked up his first win of the season with 6.0 scoreless innings. The California native struck out seven Knights' hitters and only allowed two hits while not walking a batter. RHP Joan Adon relieved Alvarez in the seventh, throwing a perfect 1-2-3 inning. RHP Parker Dunshee came in for the eighth, striking out a batter and allowing just one hit. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. closed out the game in the ninth, allowing the Knights' only run of the game while picking up two strikeouts.

LHP Andrew Alvarez turned in 6.0 scoreless two-hit, zero-walk innings, fanned seven and took home his first win of the season to earn Player of the Game. This outing marked his first scoreless start of six or more innings at the Triple-A level, and first overall since May 26, 2024 with Double-A Harrisburg. The Cal Poly product became the third Red Wings pitcher since 2004 to log 6.0 shutout innings on two or fewer hits while striking out at least seven batters without allowing a walk (last; Cade Cavalli on 7/6/2022).

Rochester will face Charlotte again Wednesday evening, and will send RHP Bryce Conley to the hill for his sixth start as a Red Wing. First pitch at Truist Field is once again slated for 7:04 P.M.







