IronPigs Drop Heartbreaker to Open Series in Worcester
July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - Despite an early 3-0 lead and a late rally to tie the game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-41, 14-13) fell in their series opener to the Worcester Red Sox (52-50, 11-17) on Tuesday night at Polar Park
Garrett Stubbs opened the scoring by driving home a run with a groundout in the first inning before Keaton Anthony slugged his second homer of the year to make it 2-0 in the second.
An RBI fielder's choice from Cal Stevenson stretched the lead to 3-0 before the WooSox got on the board in the fifth courtesy of a Kristian Campbell two-run homer.
The WooSox took their first lead in the sixth as Jhostynxon Garcia belted a three-run double to jump Worcester ahead 5-3.
The 'Pigs rallied with two outs in the eighth to tie the game. Stevenson drove in his second run of the game with a base hit and then stole second. Anthony then drove in Stevenson with another single to tie the game at 5-5.
Garcia came thru in the clutch again for the WooSox as he gave them the lead one more time, this time for good, with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Isaiah Campbell (6-5) worked the final two innings for the WooSox to earn the win, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out one.
Josh Walker (2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out one in an inning of work.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, July 30th with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Andrew Painter (3-3, 4.82) goes for the 'Pigs while the WooSox starter is TBD.
