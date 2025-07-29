Right-Handed Pitcher Johan Oviedo Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Altoona as the Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game road trip at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, tonight at 7:38 PM ET. Oviedo is one of nine rehabbers assigned to Indy on 10 separate stints, joining infielder Jared Triolo, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta and Colin Holderman, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez, infielder Nick Gonzales, catcher Joey Bart and left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.

Oviedo, 27, began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Dec. 2023 and suffering a subsequent right lat strain. His rehab assignment began on June 30, 2025, marking his first professional action since the 2023 season, and in five games (five starts) since he owns a 3.65 ERA (5er/12.1ip) with 16 strikeouts.

The Havana, Cuba native has appeared in 39 career games (39 starts) with Pittsburgh, posting an 11-16 record and 4.15 ERA (96er/208.1ip) with 184 hits, 99 walks and 186 strikeouts. Oviedo made five appearances (four starts) with Indianapolis in 2022, allowing just one run with 13 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

Oviedo was traded to Pittsburgh from St. Louis on Aug. 1, 2022, with infielder Malcom Nuñez in exchange for LHP Jose Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton. He was originally signed by St. Louis as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2016.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.